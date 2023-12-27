Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Keenan Allen has been one of the most consistently productive wide receivers during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has ranked among the top players in PPR leagues in six of his 13 games this year, including finishing as the overall WR1 three times. His massive volume has helped him do so, as he leads the NFL in targets per game this season.

Unfortunately for managers with Allen on their rosters, he suffered a heel injury at the worst time possible. He has missed each of the past two weeks with the injury, making him unavailable for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs so far. His next opportunity to get back on the field could potentially come in Week 17 when many leagues are hosting their championship games.

Keenan Allen injury update

Keenan Allen

In the past two weeks, Keenan Allen has been unable to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers as he works his way back from an apparent heel injury. He has now recorded six consecutive DNPs on the official injury report and has been made inactive for each of their past two games. This obviously puts his status for Week 17 against the Denver Broncos in question.

In order for Allen to play in Week 17, he will likely need to at least return to the practice field in some capacity. Further complicating his potential return is the fact that the Chargers have already been eliminated from contention for the NFL Playoffs. Considering his established veteran status and stable contract with the team, there is no reason to rush him back into action.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

When Allen first popped up on the injury report ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 game, it came as a bit of a surprise. He completed their previous game against the Broncos with no reported injuries, so the issue must have flared up in the aftermath of the game. It was initially believed to be a minor ailment, but apparently, it was worse than anticipated, as he has already missed two games from it.

His most recent game came in Week 14 against the Broncos when he recorded double-digit targets for the eighth time this season. If he is able to get back onto the football field this week, he will get the opportunity to face off against those same Broncos. He should be considered questionable to play for now, but his practice activity this week will give better insight into his potential availability.

When will Keenan Allen return?

While it's possible that Allen will make his return in Week 17 for the championship round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in most leagues, it's far from a guarantee. With just two games remaining in the NFL season and the Chargers out of the playoff race, not much incentive exists to rush him back.

It's realistic that he could be done for the year, but the Chargers' decision not to place him on the injured reserve list leaves the possibility that he will play again this season. His fantasy managers are surely hoping he does so, but if he can't, Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston will continue serving as the Chargers' starting wide receivers.