Keenan Allen or Ladd McConkey: Which Chargers WR should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Ladd McConkey was excellent in fantasy football last year during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He will be looking to take another step forward, but he appears to have additional target competition, including from Keenan Allen. Here's which one is a better pick in 2025 after Allen made his return to the franchise.

Keenan Allen fantasy outlook

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen will return to the Los Angeles Chargers after spending one year away from the team with the Chicago Bears. He finished as the overall WR35 last season, but could bounce back in a major way after going back to the team that helped him to become a superstar wide receiver in fantasy football.

The veteran finsihed as the WR14 or better in six of his final seven seaosns with the Chargers before departing for the Bears. He has already previously established chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, which should benefit his fantasy outlook. He could be a sleeper this year if he can secure the WR2 role in this porductive offensive system.

Ladd McConkey fantasy outlook

Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey was one of the best overall rookies in fantasy football last year, as well as one of the top wide receivers. He finished the season rankled as the overall WR12 with eight weekly finishes among the top 20 players in his position. He is expected to once again serve as the top option in the Chargers' offense, but he will have additional target competition.

In addition to Keenan Allen making his return to the franchise, they also selected Tre' Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. McConkey benefited from an extremely weak wide receiver room last season, so it will be inetresting to see how the targets are distributed going forward. This lowers his floor a bit, though he still has plenty of upside in year two.

Keenan Allen vs Ladd McConkey: Who should I draft in fantasy football?

McConkey vs Allen

Ladd McConkey is the recommended wide receiver to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts over Keenan Allen. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool predicts far superior projections for the second-year star as comared to the returning veteran for the Chargers.

McConkey is expected to score more than double the amount of fantasy points than Allen in PPR formats this year. While Allen is a solid player to target in the later rounds, McConkey should be an early target in most drafts.

