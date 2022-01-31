Travis Kelce beats Rob Gronkowski to make NFL history during Chiefs vs Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history in the first against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

In a blistering opening two quarters that included a touchdown grab, Kelce surpassed former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for the most receptions by a tight end in postseason history. The best part? the Chiefs star did it in seven less games.

The legend of the Chiefs tight end continues to grow, especially during the playoffs. Kelce was impressive in Kansas City's two playoff wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. He recorded five receptions, 108 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh. Kelce then had eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo and was the difference maker in both games.

Travis Kelce has another impressive season for the Chiefs

The 32-year-old tight end again proved this season that he is one of the NFL's premier players in his position, if not the best. His ability to find open space is one thing, however, it is his ability to run after the catch that makes him a dangerous weapon for Patrick Mahomes to throw to.

He continues to be a matchup nightmare for defenders, as the Buffalo Bills found out in the now famous 13 second drive. A Kelce-orchestrated, Mahomes-led drive to bring the Chiefs into field goal range in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round game.

The regular-season saw Kelce finish with 92 receptions, 1,125 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as he was nominated for his seventh Pro Bowl. Seemingly unstoppable at times, the one-time Super Bowl winner had 100 receiving yards or more five times throughout this campaign. With his best outing coming in Week 15 against Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers. Kelce caught 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns with one coming in overtime to give the Chiefs the win.

On Sunday, with the star tight-end passing who some consider the greatest tight end of all-time in Gronkowski, Travis Kelce is staking his claim to usurp the Buccaneers star in the near future.

Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down and is backed up by a potent Chiefs offense. Playing alongside the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle means the superstar tight end often gets overlooked by opposing defenses and makes them pay dearly.

After his five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Bengals, the 32-year-old is on track for yet another 100 yard receiving game in the postseason.

