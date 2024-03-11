Kendrick Bourne Patriots contract details: How much will WR earn with new 3-year deal?

Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL during their 2023 Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not long after, the New England Patriots placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Despite that ending, the Patriots are bringing him back with a new contract as he starts his fourth season with the AFC East franchise. It’s more lucrative than the one he signed during the 2021 offseason to join the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Kendrick Bourne contract details with Patriots

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Kendrick Bourne re-signed with the Patriots on a three-year, $33 million contract. Bourne’s agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports, shared the news.

Meanwhile, Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan added that the deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, part of the $19.5 million guaranteed money under the contract. He can earn the remaining $13.5 million through incentives or performance bonuses.

It’s the fourth contract Bourne has signed throughout his NFL career. In 2017, he agreed to a three-year, $1,670,000 deal as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020, the former Eastern Washington standout signed a one-year, $3,259,000 extension.

After playing out that season, Bourne became a free agent in March 2021 and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots. Meanwhile, his new contract will lock him in with New England until 2026, when he turns 31.

Spotrac estimates that Kendrick Bourne has earned $21,737,808 in seven NFL seasons. That includes $14,174,000 in base salaries, $4,255,000 in signing bonuses, $1,455,872 in roster bonuses, and $1.5 million in incentives.

Kendrick Bourne NFL career stats

Last season, Bourne had 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Patriots. That’s an improvement despite the unfortunate ending because he had 434 yards and a touchdown in 16 games during the 2022 season.

Pro Football Focus agreed with this improvement, giving him a higher season grade in 2023 (67.2) than in 2022 (63.6).

Kendrick Bourne completed his best season as a pro in 2021, tallying career highs in receiving yards (800), catches (55), and touchdowns (5). These numbers translate to a 75.6 overall PFF grade, the highest of his career.

The year before, he had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the 49ers.

Bourne has 264 catches for 3,409 yards and 21 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons. He averages 12.9 yards per catch and has a 55.8 career reception success rate. As of the 2023 season, Bourne has started only 25 of his 99 career games.