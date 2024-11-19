Kendrick Bourne Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook: Should I add Patriots WR?

Kendrick Bourne has become one of the top receivers for the New England Patriots. The former undrafted free agent has become a solid receiver and is coming off the best game of his season.

The Patriots are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. New England will return to the field on the road on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Kendrick Bourne fantasy outlook for Week 12

Kendrick Bourne has 1 touchdown this season - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots don't have a true No. 1 receiver, but Bourne has sort of become that with the Patriots.

Bourne is coming off the best game of the season as he caught all five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown.

"Kendrick had a great game, and Polk is developing, and he will be a good player in this league. As the head coach of this football team we're trying to win right now, and whoever the hot hand happens to be in that situation will play more," coach Jerod Mayo said.

Bourne was shut out by the Jets as he didn't record a catch three games ago and only had 41 yards against the Titans.

If Bourne can get 5+ catches as he did in Week 11, he will be a good fantasy option as WR3 on a fantasy team in Week 12.

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer tool projects Bourne to record 6.6 fantasy points in a full PPR league. The tool has Bourne recording three receptions for 29 yards while also adding 2 rushing yards. But, he's not supposed to find the endzone.

Bourne is also going up against the Miami Dolphins, which allows just 210.6 passing yards per game. Miami's passing defense is one of the best in the NFL, so that will hurt Bourne's fantasy outlook in Week 12.

Ultimately, there are much better fantasy options than Bourne. If managers aren't desparate for a WR because of injuries or bye weeks, adding Kendrick Bourne of the waiver wire is not suggested as he likely won't fetch a high return.

