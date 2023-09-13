Kenneth Gainwell fantasy projection: Should I pick and start Eagles RB in Week 2?

Kenneth Gainwell had an opportunity to step into a more significant role for the Philadelphia Eagles after Miles Sanders signed with the Carolina Panthers. However, the third-year player from Memphis would have to compete for minutes in a crowded Eagles backfield.

But after his display in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, Gainwell might have an advantage in the running back competition. However, is his performance during the 2023 season opener convincing enough to consider him for your fantasy football roster?

Kenneth Gainwell 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

While Miles Sanders agreed to a four-year deal with the Panthers, Kenneth Gainwell did not immediately inherit the starting running back role. The Eagles tried to fill the gap Sanders left by trading for D’Andre Swift and signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal.

Those additions tempered expectations for Gainwell as fantasy football websites projected him to finish with 410 yards and four touchdowns. After all, Swift looked to be the front-runner for the starting role after tallying 542 yards and five touchdowns for the Detroit Lions last season.

But Gainwell might have won the starting job after leading the Eagles with 54 rushing yards on 14 carries against the New England Patriots. He also added four catches for 20 yards in their Week 1 victory. Meanwhile, Swift and Boston Scott combined for two carries for six yards. Penny was a healthy scratch.

Is Kenneth Gainwell a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

With the running game being an integral part of the Eagles' offense, Gainwell is a good pickup, especially if he’s available on the waiver wire. His Week 1 performance served as an audition for what he can do in a more significant role.

However, “good” is relative to the expectations for every player on your fantasy football roster. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Kenneth Gainwell can sustain or surpass his opening weekend output. But there’s no way he won’t get the lion’s share of snaps in Week 2 if he ends up playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

Should I start Kenneth Gainwell in Week 2?

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Per Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer, Gainwell is still the best option to start in Week 2 than Swift, Gainwell, and Penny.

Gainwell and Swift in Week 2 (Image credit: Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer)

Gainwell and Penny in Week 2 (Image credit: Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer)

Gainwell and Scott in Week 2 (Image credit: Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer)

As impressive as Kenneth Gainwell was to open his 2023 campaign, he is highly questionable to play in Week 2 after sustaining a rib injury. His condition forced him out of practice last Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Eagles are on a short week because they play the Vikings on Thursday.

Therefore, starting Gainwell in Week 2 might not be a good decision, given that he was a non-participant during two consecutive practices. But with injury non-severe, it’s best to retain him as a third running back or a flex in your roster.