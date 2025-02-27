Kenneth Grant NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Michigan Wolverines DT

Kenneth Grant is one of the highest-rated defensive tackles in this year’s NFL Draft. The towering 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle was a national champion in 2023 and an All-American in 2024. He declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year and should hear his name called in the first round of the draft.

Kenneth Grant’s NFL Draft Profile

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Grant uses his size to close gaps and moves surprisingly fast for a man of his size. He will be a plug-and-play run stuffer at the NFL level and help to plug holes for his defense.

Kenneth Grant has 6.5 sacks in his college career, so he will be able to provide some pass rush, but he is best served defending the run.

Kenneth Grant 2025 NFL Draft Projections: 5 best fits for Michigan DT

#5 – Los Angeles Chargers

It is easy to link every Michigan draft prospect with their former coach and now Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. Grant to the Chargers makes sense though.

Poona Ford held the position admirably last season, but he is now a free agent and could be in for a payday. Fellow defensive linemen Morgan Jones and Teair Tart are also free agents. The Chargers will need both quality and quantity to supplement those losses.

In 2022, Harbaugh called then-freshman Grant “a gift from the football gods” after recruiting him to Michigan as a 3-star recruit. The Chargers have the 22nd pick.

#4 – Carolina Panthers

The Panthers need all the help they can get to bolster a run defense that finished dead last in 2024. In fact, the 3,057 yards given up on the ground is the third-highest in the history of the NFL.

Grant would be an immediate upgrade. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown is coming back, but they can work together to solidify the run defense.

They will pick at No. 8, but they have no picks in the second round as it was part of the Bryce Young trade. A move down to amass more picks could make sense. They could then pick Grant later with the new pick.

#3 – Green Bay Packers

The Packers are hosting the NFL Draft for the first time, and Kenneth Grant could be the pick. General manager Brian Gutekunst said that they need more consistency from the defensive front.

He wants to be able to replicate what the Eagles did to the Chiefs, getting to the quarterback by just rushing four. Grant’s massive presence would change how offensive lines pass protect. TJ Slaton is set to leave via free agency, so they need a replacement. The Packers have pick 23, a reasonable range for Grant.

#2 – San Francisco 49ers

A lot of the familiar names will be gone from the San Francisco 49ers defense, so they will need to replenish talent in that department. Javon Hargrave is set to leave, and they will also lose Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward. Grant would help to bolster the front line of their defense. The team has the 11th pick.

#1 – Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a big hole in the middle of their defensive line if free agent nose tackle D.J. Jones decides to depart in free agency.

Grant would be an immediate replacement that has the upside of becoming even better than Jones. The Broncos hit on last year’s first-round pick Bo Nix, and Kenneth Grant could be the cornerstone equivalent on the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos hold the 20th pick in the NFL draft.

