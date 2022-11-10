Kenneth Walker has become an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks offense this campaign. He has also become a popular fantasy football pick over the past few weeks.

Walker has seemingly cemented his role on Pete Carroll's side, helping Seattle to the summit of the NFC West. The running back has grown from strength to strength throughout his rookie season.

The Seahawks are 6-3 and on a four-game win streak. Much of that is down to Walker's imperious form over the last few games. The 22-year-old has managed at least one touchdown in his last five outings for Seattle. Last week, he had 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kenneth Walker's fantasy points this season

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker

So far this season, Walker has racked up 570 yards on 111 attempts with seven touchdowns on the ground. He also has 48 yards on 12 receptions in the air with no fumbles. The former Michigan State star's dynamism and versatility have been crucial for the Seahawks this season.

In total, Walker has stacked up an impressive 103.8 fantasy points across eight games. He is averaging 13 points per game and is among the top running backs in the league right now.

Should you pick Kenneth Walker for Week 10?

Given Walker's current form, it's difficult to see anyone else winning in Week 10. On Sunday, the Seahawks will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have recently shown signs of defensive frailty.

We recommend adding Walker to your fantasy team for Week 10 because he can rack up a lot of fantasy points. If you are still undecided about drafting Walker, here are some other top running backs to consider:

Derrick Henry

Nick Chubb

Austin Ekeler

Joe Mixon

Saquon Barkley

Josh Jacobs

Christian McCaffrey

Rhamondre Stevenson

Travis Etienne Jr

Jamaal Williams

Dalvin Cook

Miles Sanders

