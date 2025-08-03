Kenneth Walker fantasy outlook: Should you draft Seahawks RB in 2025

Kenneth Walker missed six games last season due to injuries, but still managed to finish the year ranked as the RB28 in overall scoring. This makes him an intriguing player to target in 2025 Fantasy Football drafts as he enters his fourth season with the Seattle Seahawks. Here's where his outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker in 2025?

Kenneth Walker

Walker finished each of his first two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks ranked among the top 20 Fantasy Football running backs. He regressed a bit last year, but this can be mostly explained by him missing six games due to injuries.

A fully healthy Walker has a strong opportunity to bounce back this season, though he may be a bit riskier in Fantasy Football this year. Zach Charbonnet has been impressive in his absence, so it's likely that the Seahawks continue to give him an increased workload. This could cut into Walker's touches, though he is still expected to be their starter. He profiles as a high-risk, high-reward player.

Kenneth Walker fantasy outlook in 2025

Many reports around Seahawks training camp suggest that Walker is still expected to be their starting running back to open the 2025 NFL season. The potential issue for his fantasy outlook is that he is also likely to share the workload with Zach Charbonnet.

The Seahawks will also feature a new-look offense this season after replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold at quarterback and trading away superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf. It will be interesting to see how this impacts their offensive gameplan as a whole, but Walker's 26 total touchdowns across the past three years still indicate plenty of upside.

Is Kenneth Walker a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Determining which players are good picks in Fantasy Football drafts each year is often based on their overall output relative to their general expectations. In Walker's case, he shouldn't be expected to serve as an RB1 on most fantasy rosters, but could be a steal as an RB2 given his solid ceiling.

Managers who can supplement Walker with an elite running back in the first few rounds of their drafts are more likely to fully optimize their lineups. Despite the presence of Charbonnet, his general upside and excellent touchdown equity still make him a solid pick.

Where should you draft Kenneth Walker this year?

Walker vs Hubbard vs Conner

Kenneth Walker currently ranks as the 39th overall player and RB15 ahead of 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he currently profiles as an RB2 for most fantasy rosters who can be targeted around the fourth round, depending upon the league's settings and format.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool projects Walker to have a better fantasy season than some other running backs with a similar ADP this year. This includes James Conner and Chuba Hubbard, who also profile as their NFL team's starter, but with significant workload competition behind them. Walker's proven results make him the preferred option of this trio.

