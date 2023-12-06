Kenneth Walker III injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Fantasy Football Week 14

It's the last week before the fantasy football playoffs, so Kenneth Walker's fantasy owners are desperately hoping for a return to action. The running back has been banged up this year and was out last week. If he can return, he'd offer a boost to some teams who potentially need a win to even make the playoffs this week. Is he coming back?

Can Kenneth Walker play this week?

Kenneth Walker Injury Update

Kenneth Walker has now missed two games in a row with an oblique injury. He comes into this weekend with a Questionable designation, which means he is certainly in danger of missing a third straight game.

The Seattle Seahawks lost both of those games. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and seeing their playoff chances dwindle with every one. If they're to turn it around, it will need to be all hands on deck.

Walker was unable to play last week against the Dallas Cowboys since it was a short week. The "extra" rest might give him a chance to play, but he's still Questionable.

He's currently projecting to be a decision later in the week closer to kickoff. Pete Carroll has said he "might" be able to play, so it's likely to be a game-time decision. Look for other options, especially since the team playes in the 4:00 EST window.

What happened to Kenneth Walker?

Kenneth Walker made a cut during the Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. It appeared that his leg slipped and he had to leave the game, eventually being diagnosed with an oblique strain.

Those can and often do take a while to heal. Every time he moves or contorts his body, it likely causes a little bit of pain in his side. That can make it very difficult to return to action, thus the absence for the last two weeks. Hopefully, he can get back on track and make it back for the final game of the fantasy regular season.

When will Kenneth Walker come back?

Kenneth Walker may play this week. He also may not be able to, which would keep him on a week-to-week status. So if he's inactive for Week 14, then he'd be in line to return in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Four consecutive games off would be a surprise since they never placed him on Injured Reserve, but this appears to be a lingering issue.

If he is active this weekend, it might be best to stay away from him in fantasy regardless. He has an absolutely brutal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. They've been the fifth stingiest defense to opposing running backs as their front seven is dominant.

Furthermore, the 49ers have been playing so well that they will likely build a lead and force the Seahawks to have to ditch the run early. With receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett matched up on a secondary that's weak in comparison to the front seven, the passing game seems to be a better option than the ground game for Seattle regardless of game situation.