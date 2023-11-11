Kenneth Walker III injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 10 vs Commanders

Kenneth Walker III has been the leading running back for the Seattle Seahawks in each of the past two NFL seasons. He has started in all eight games this year, rushing for 532 yards and six touchdowns along the way. He is one of the focal points of the Seahawks' entire offense, which is why his absence from their first Week 10 practice is a cause for concern.

A chest injury puts Walker's status for his matchup this week against the Washington Commanders in jeopardy. He will look to increase his practice activity throughout the week before the Seahawks make a final decision on his availability.

Kenneth Walker III injury update

Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks held their first official Week 10 practice on Wednesday to prepare for their upcoming clash with the Washington Commanders. Kenneth Walker III was listed on their official injury report as a non-participant with a chest injury for their first session of the week

The Seahawks released an extremely encouraging update on Thursday during their second practice of the week as Walker was listed as a full participant. This suggests that his initial absence on Wednesday was likely just precautionary. Unless he suffers a setback before kickoff, he has a strong chance of playing again this week.

What happened to Kenneth Walker III?

Walker entered the Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns dealing with minor injuries to his groin and calf. He was able to play through each of them with no reported setbacks, completing the game in its entirety. He instead apparently came away with a new issue after missing his first Week 10 practice with a chest injury.

It's unclear exactly when Walker suffered the injury because he was never removed from the game. It's possible that it occurred early and affected his production as he posted his worst statistical game of the 2023 NFL season so far. He totaled just 10 touches for 17 yards against the Browns' elite defense.

When will Kenneth Walker III return?

Walker returning to a full practice participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session entirely suggests that he has a strong chance of playing in Week 10. He has yet to miss a game yet this year and should keep that streak alive, as long as he avoids a setback.

If Walker's chest injury prevents him from playing this week, rookie Zach Charbonnet is likely to make the first start of his NFL career. He has been serving as the RB2 and likely will again this week, as Walker is expected to play.