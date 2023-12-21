Kenneth Walker III injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Kenneth Walker III has been a productive back for the Seahawks this season, but his latest injury could affect his productivity. With fantasy football playoffs in full swing, Walker's status could prove detrimental for playoff showdowns.

Kenneth Walker III at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III injury update

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times via CBS Sports reported the Seahawks running back didn't partake in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Walker will be watched closely with Week 16 around the corner.

The running back missed Weeks 12 and 13 with a strained oblique, meaning it could have resurfaced. That said, nothing more is known about the nature of the injury.

What happened to Kenneth Walker III?

The running back suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him in Weeks 12 and 13. With Week 16 underway, he missed a Wednesday walkthrough practice. Whether the injuries are related or not, it was significant enough to keep Walker out of the walkthrough practice entirely.

The coming two days will be critical to determining the nature and severity of the injury. Getting two practices could put his injury in the rearview mirror. However, things get risky if he only has limited practice.

Walker is expected to miss the practice for precaution as Wednesday practices are often the go-to skipped practice at the first sign of trouble.

When will Kenneth Walker III return?

At this point, the diagnosis could bear two possibilities. Kenneth Walker III could miss no game time this week. Or, he could miss the game and put the rest of his season on thin ice. At this point, it's too soon to speculate. However, it's a do-or-die situation for the Seahawks right now.

As such, while an injury might have kept a player off the gridiron earlier in the year, it's all hands on deck for what could be the Seattle Seahawks' last stand at 7-7.

If Walker can't play, backup Zach Charbonnet would likely see an uptick in production.