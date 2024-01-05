Kenneth Walker III injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to do enough to strengthen their standing in the playoff race when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Instead, not only did they lose the game but also saw running back Kenneth Walker III walk off with a shoulder injury.

Walker III saw action after he was initially deemed a game-time decision in Week 17. He recorded 10 carries for 53 yards, one touchdown, and three receptions for 22 yards. Walker, however, failed to finish the game due to the injury.

Walker was classified as DNP on the official injury report this week, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated on Wednesday that the second-year back participated in the team's walkthrough. Walker is frequently kept out for Wednesday workouts, so his DNP status on Wednesday does not imply he will not play in Week 18.

The running back has struggled with injuries over the past few weeks. So the fact that he was able to play at all in Week 17 suggests that he may be able to do so again in the final regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Moreover, since the Seahawks mandatorily need a win in Week 18 to keep any hope of qualifying for the playoffs, Walker could be seen in action against the Cardinals.

What happened to Kenneth Walker III?

Kenneth Walker was playing well against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he took a hard blow early in the second half which worsened his shoulder injury. He was originally labeled as questionable to return but was later declared ineligible to return.

When will Kenneth Walker III return?

Kenneth Walker was listed as a non-participant on the Seattle Seahawks' injury report on Wednesday. His injury, meanwhile, doesn't necessarily mean he won't play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18.

Before the RB returned in time to play against the Steelers last week, the Seahawks gave him plenty of rest; they will likely continue to do so this week as well.

In 14 games this season, Walker has accumulated 827 running yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, he has added 28 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Charbonnet will be the main benefactor out of the backfield in the unlikely event that Walker is out or limited for Week 18.