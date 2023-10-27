Kenneth Walker III injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 8 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has picked up from where he left off in his rookie season. The Michigan State alum has yet to experience any sophomore slump, as he leads the Seahawks' patented running game.

However, ahead of Week 8, Walker III has missed a practice session. Will it affect him ahead of his team's Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns?

Kenneth Walker III injury update

According to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, Kenneth Walker III was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. Walker's non-participation is due to a calf injury sustained in his team's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, the second-year backfield star had 26 carries for 105 rushing yards (both of which were season highs).

Walker was a key reason why the Seahawks improved their record to 4-2 for the season, as his reliability gave way for Geno Smith to thrive while with the ball. Seahawks fans will hope that his injury isn't that serious as the season reaches its business end.

The good news is that he may have missed training as a precaution, however, it is too early to know either way.

What happened to Kenneth Walker III?

According to Nick Brinkerhoff of "The Sporting News," Kenneth Walker III's non-participation in Thursday's training session might be a precaution. The team's RB1 has had a super high workload this season, and it seems plausible that the coaching staff elected to give him some rest.

Walker III is averaging just over 18 carries per game, one of the highest for any RB in the NFL. Walker III has provided great value for his starts, as he has amassed 450 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

When will Kenneth Walker III return?

At the moment, the details around Walker's calf could not be more sketchy. The second-year backfield star might have been rested as a precautionary measure ahead of Week 8, or he might genuinely be injured. We will likely not know the full story until the Seahawks' last training ahead of the Browns' matchup.

However, if Walker is indeed out with an injury, then the Seahawks will have to rely on rookie Zach Charbonnet or RB3 DeeJay Dallas. The Seattle Seahawks are heavily reliant on their run game, so whoever starts at running back in Week 8 is likely to get a boatload of touches.