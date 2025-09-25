Kenneth Walker III or Trey Benson: Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored

Week 4 of the NFL season presents more interesting games. Fantasy football managers have more situations to weigh up in order to construct the best possible roster.

Running back, as usual, is an important position to get right. This week, the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, pitting running backs Trey Benson and Kenneth Walker against each other.

Mastering the art of balancing a fantasy football roster is hard, but we're here to help.

Let's explore Walker and Benson's prospects for Week 4.

Kenneth Walker III Week 4 Fantasy Football projection

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Seahawks are slowly building solid momentum, now standing on a two-game winning streak. A divisional game versus Arizona has always been a steep hill to climb, and this week will likely be no different.

As for Kenneth Walker, the back has been in stride since the team embarked on its winning run. Going up against a defense that's struggling to stop running backs, ranking 25th in pro football, Walker should have a good performance in the desert.

Trey Benson Week 4 Fantasy Football projection

Cardinals running back Trey Benson drew the long end in an unfortunate turn of events in Arizona. James Conner's injury left a void that Benson swept right into.

The Cardinals aim to strike back in the NFC North after a narrow defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona will have to stay sharp, playing in a division where every team is starting the season with a winning record.

For Benson, coming out of the backfield, he should have a similarly productive day compared to Walker. Arizona's offense is slightly more loaded than Seattle's, which could open up the game for Benson.

Kenneth Walker III or Trey Benson: Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Kenneth Walker is the recommended starter. He is projected to book 15.7 fantasy points in Week 4, while Trey Benson is expected to put up 12.6.

Benson is projected to beat Walker in rushing yards with around 77. However, the Seahawks star holds a commanding edge in rushing touchdowns, projected to score twice as many as Arizona's back.

Walker also holds the expected advantage in the receiving game, with more receptions and yardage.

