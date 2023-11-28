Kenneth Walker injury update: Latest on Seahawks RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Kenneth Walker has been having an excellent 2023 fantasy football season in his second year with the Seattle Seahawks. He has ranked among the top 20 running backs in six games this year, including three top-seven finishes. He has been the clear workhorse in their backfield but is, unfortunately, dealing with an oblique injury.

Walker's injury forced him to miss the Seahawks' most recent game for Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving. Seattle plays again on Thursday night in Week 13 and their star running back is in danger of missing another game. He has not returned to practice since suffering the injury in Week 11.

Kenneth Walker injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenneth Walker

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The Seattle Seahawks held their first Week 13 practice on Monday ahead of an important clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. After failing to practice last week and missing their most recent game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kenneth Walker was absent again on Monday. He was listed as a non-participant in practice while recovering from an oblique injury.

Expand Tweet

Being listed as a full DNP to open the week is not a good sign for Walker's potential availability for the Seahawks' upcoming game against the Cowboys. This is even more troubling, considering he has not practiced since Week 11. He will have two more days to potentially increase his activity prior to Week 13, but he should be considered questionable, at best, for now.

What happened to Kenneth Walker?

During the Seattle Seahawks' Week 11 clash with the Los Angeles Rams, Walker was forced to leave the game early with an oblique injury. He reportedly hurt himself while being tackled on a rushing play during the first half of the game. He was initially listed as questionable to return before eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Before his early exit, Walker recorded five touches for 16 total yards in his worst fantasy football game of the year. The injury also prevented Walker from playing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, officially missing his first game of the 2023 NFL season. He will hope to get back on the field in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

When will Kenneth Walker return?

After missing his first game of the season last week, Walker's potential availability for Week 13 is officially in question. His fantasy football managers hoped to see him at least log a limited session in Monday's practice, but he was instead listed as a non-participant. With their next game on Thursday, he has limited time to recover before kickoff.

The Seahawks have declined to place him on the injured reserve list, at least for now. This means they are presumably expecting him to miss less than four games. In his absence, rookie Zach Charbonnet took over last week as the starting running back. If Walker is forced to miss more games, Charbonnet should be expected to continue filling in as the starter.

Zach Charbonnet or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call on TNF