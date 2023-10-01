Kenny Pickett injury: Latest update on Steelers QB's knee injury vs. Texans in Week 4

Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Week 4 clash against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Steelers replaced Pickett with backup signal caller Mitch Trubisky in the final quarter against Houston.

What happened to Kenny Pickett?



Pickett went down following a brutal hit by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard in the third quarter. The quarterback attempted to make a throw after dropping back but was sacked by Greenard and fell awkwardly.

As per reports, Pickett seemed to have injured his leg during the play. He was in quite a lot of pain after getting sacked.

Trainers rushed onto the field to attend to Pickett. The quarterback was able to get up and walk off to the sideline with the help of medical staff.

However, Pickett was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he walked back to the medical tent for evaluation. Initial reports claim that the 25-year-old might have suffered a knee injury.

Pickett completed 15 of his 23 passes for 114 yards against the Texans. He threw one interception and failed to get a touchdown to his name.

The Steelers will now be hoping that Pickett's injury isn't too serious. The quarterback has looked good in the early part of the season, throwing for 689 yards and four touchdowns, before the game against Houston.

Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy also sent his best wishes to Pickett following his injury in Week 4. The former NFL running back wrote:

"Praying for my lil homie kenny Pickett .. healthy recovery"

Kenny Pickett's injury history

Pickett has had two injury scares during his NFL career. He suffered a Head Cranial Concussion Grade 1 in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had another concussion in the 2022 season. Pickett took a hit to his head early in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 which forced him to exit the game.