Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis: Who will be the better NFL quarterback?

Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis will be the first two quarterbacks picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, although nobody is quite clear which of the two will be selected first.

They are an outstanding duo in what is a relatively weak class at the position this year. But as is natural, they are shooting up draft boards due to the importance of their position on the field.

We’ve seen an exodus of veteran quarterbacks from teams this offseason with Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson all being traded to new teams in the past two weeks. This has left teams with a need to fill.

Seattle appears to be the most likely move up the draft board to get their quarterback, and my 2022 Sportskeeda Mock Draft 1.0 had the Seahawks trading up to sixth overall to secure Willis. Simply because of his playing style and athletic attributes being a fit.

There are other teams, though, that are more enamored with Pickett than Willis, despite his concerning hand-size measurements.

With both quarterbacks hosting their pro-days this week, it is worth watching closely to see if either displays a trait that will give them the edge.

Regardless of the order in which they are selected, both Pickett and Willis will be featuring in the NFL in the 2022 season. But which of the two will be the better quarterback?

Which of Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis will be the better NFL quarterback?

When you look at both players from a statistical perspective, they don’t necessarily post similar numbers, although the difference is largely because Pickett played more games at Pittsburgh.

Willis was forced to transfer from Auburn to Liberty after two years, and was able to throw for 5107 yards and 47 touchdowns in his two seasons with the program.

Pickett was able to rack up over 12,000 yards and threw for 81 touchdowns during his time with Pittsburgh.

Both players have proven they can produce at the collegiate level, but the step up to the NFL is huge.

Joe Person @josephperson Big Panthers contingent at Liberty for Malik Willis after going to Kenny Pickett pro day yesterday. Steelers’ Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are here. Big Panthers contingent at Liberty for Malik Willis after going to Kenny Pickett pro day yesterday. Steelers’ Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin are here.

What makes the difference for these players are the intangibles you can’t see: mental strength, working under pressure and dealing with adversity.

Johnny Manziel was a college superstar with Texas A&M, throwing for 7820 yards and 63 touchdowns across two seasons. Yet, he never settled in the NFL, collapsed under the weight of expectations and personal demons, and his professional career is remembered as a huge cautionary tale.

This is why the draft process is so important to scouts and recruiters. They need to find out everything about the players to know whether or not they will succeed at NFL level, and even then, it’s not an exact science.

Both Willis and Pickett have earned respect as human beings

Scouts look to try and discover what kind of person a player is away from the cameras and microphones.

Both Pickett and Willis have shown a degree of humility away from their draft process, which is sure to bode well once they get to the NFL.

Pickett’s respect for a sideline reporter following a victory over the Clemson Tigers was made clear by thanking her for the interview, by her name, when he thought he was off camera, in a story retold on The DetroitLionsPodcast.

Willis, on the other hand, was able to show his human kindness in another way, unaware he was being filmed.

The Liberty quarterback opened a suitcase full of new clothes he had been gifted by Nike and other sponsors and handed them to a homeless woman, who was also pregnant, outside the Indianapolis Convention Center. When asked about the incident, Willis told NFL Network:

“I just felt like I had to do that, I mean, I’m at a position right now where I’m not worried about anything except getting better. So, if I can help her in any way, I felt like I had to."

Their landing sports will impact their future

There is a degree of irony in the fact that the reality that neither Pickett nor Willis are seen as generational prospects could help them find a more stable home.

The worst teams pick at the top of the draft, but a number of teams who need a quarterback are in fairly comfortable positions with regards to being a home for a developing signal caller.

Willis, as previously mentioned, is likely to be picked by the Seahawks at #6, and their roster is a little concerning.

There isn’t the widespread talent there in offensive positions, aside from DK Metcalf. Initially, this will make things more testing for Willis.

Pickett, though, could well be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers later on in the draft. This would be a perfect destination for him as Mike Tomlin has a team that is capable of winning and reaching the playoffs.

Conversely, things could be dramatically different for Pickett if he rises up the board too much and is selected by the Detroit Lions or Atlanta Falcons.

Both franchises lack talent across the board and would be a nightmare for a young quarterback who might not be ready to lead from the off.

Who will be better in 2022?

Whilst the aforementioned landing spot is crucial to how a player will perform in his rookie season, if I was to give my opinion on who is better suited to succeed right now, I would say Malik Willis.

The Liberty graduate has such unique athletic skills that he is well suited to the current spectrum of offense in the NFL.

Pickett is the better thrower but needs more protection from his offensive line whereas Willis will be able to run and get himself out of trouble.

It’s rare that someone with that natural speed gets caught by onrushing defenders, especially if he runs to the outside, and in the right scheme, he could be a real handful in his rookie season.

Both are players that need to be polished, but Pickett perhaps needs more work off the bat, leaving the door open for Willis to be the shining pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

