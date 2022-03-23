"Boy on some voodoo sh*t" - NFL fans had hilarious reactions to Kenny Pickett's hand size growing in the span of weeks

Kenny Pickett might be one of the first quarterbacks drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft, but his hand size might keep him from being a day one or day two draft pick. According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, Pickett’s much maligned hand size came in ⅛ inch bigger than the combine.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Kenny Pickett’s hand measured 1/8in bigger than at the combine.



“The stretches work. That’s the reason why I’m doing them. If it’s an eighth of an inch, I’ll take it.” Kenny Pickett’s hand measured 1/8in bigger than at the combine. “The stretches work. That’s the reason why I’m doing them. If it’s an eighth of an inch, I’ll take it.” https://t.co/ZsTH71WNWz

Any extra inch is a good thing, and of course, NFL Twitter had a field day with the news.

Nicholas Edward Foles @Folesmania How on earth did Kenny Pickett's hands just grown like that magically? Boy on some voodoo shit How on earth did Kenny Pickett's hands just grown like that magically? Boy on some voodoo shit

According to Pickett, stretching adds inches to your appendages.

Michael Scott of The Office would be proud.

Everyone knows what this Twitter user is thinking, and yes, it does . . .

Anyone who says otherwise is just lying to themselves.

NFLStu @stu_nfl @bepryor To be fair, I could do with an extra 1/8 of an inch. @bepryor To be fair, I could do with an extra 1/8 of an inch.

This photo could be a photoshopped version or a real photo. No one will ever know.

Pat McAfee indicated that the Carolina Panthers front office didn’t seem too worried about Pickett’s hand size (writer’s note: if NFL GMs are comparing quarterback prospects to Geno Smith, that might not be the best thing).

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive We have a Kenny Pickett hand size UPDATE We have a Kenny Pickett hand size UPDATE#PMSLive https://t.co/ouVjspToX0

Plenty of people care. Physiologists and evolutionary biologists will be interested in the growth of a grown person’s hand size within a month.

Smalls @StephieSmallls Kenny Pickett’s hands grew ⅛ inch and it’s like none of you even care. Kenny Pickett’s hands grew ⅛ inch and it’s like none of you even care.

Cold weather and cold water do affect appendages in adverse ways. Ask George Costanza.

Kenny Pickett’s Pittsburgh Pro Day hand measurements might increase his draft stock

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… QB prospect Kenny Pickett’s much-discussed hand size increased by ⅛ inch from his official NFL scouting combine measurement, checking in at 8⅝ inches at Pitt's pro day Monday. QB prospect Kenny Pickett’s much-discussed hand size increased by ⅛ inch from his official NFL scouting combine measurement, checking in at 8⅝ inches at Pitt's pro day Monday.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

What a difference three weeks makes. Kenny Pickett’s hand measurement increasing by 1/8th of an inch will, no doubt, help his draft stock right as the NFL Draft commences in April. Quarterback-starved teams like the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (Pickett played college football in-state at Pitt) will be some of the teams most interested in the rookie quarterback’s skills and measurables.

Other notable quarterback draft prospects that dealt with perceived small hand measurements include former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (drafted number one overall in the 2005 NFL Draft) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led his team to their third Super Bowl in franchise history last season.

At the very least, the noise surrounding Pickett's hand measurements will drown away when an NFL team in need of a starting quarterback decides to take a chance on the young signal caller. The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on April 28.

Edited by Windy Goodloe