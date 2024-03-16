Kenny Pickett trade grades: Rating Eagles’ move for ex-Steelers QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. This move came after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Pickett will now be Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia as he joins the team he grew up supporting. The Steelers now have just Wilson as a quarterback on the roster, and it will be interesting to see if they pursue Justin Fields or bring back Mason Rudolph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenny Pickett trade details

Kenny Pickett: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers

As per reports, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Steelers a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks in exchange for Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Pickett, a first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft spent just two seasons with the Steelers before getting traded to the Eagles. He played 25 games for the franchise in which he threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions with a passer rating of 78.8.

Kenny Pickett trade grades

Kenny Pickett: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett trade grades for Steelers: C

Given that Pickett was a first-round pick just two years ago this is a low return for him. If the quarterback had stayed with the franchise then his value might have increased but unfortunately, Russell Wilson's arrival made things tough for Pickett.

Pickett was unhappy with how things went at the end of last season when Mason Rudolph played despite him being healthy, and now that the franchise has got another quarterback, an exit seemed inevitable. If Wilson doesn't play well, and the franchise doesn't add another quality quarterback then next season this trade for Pickett could come back to haunt them.

Kenny Pickett trade grades for Eagles: B

Although Pickett hasn't played well in the NFL so far, there is a reason why he was a first-round pick. The Eagles land themselves a quality backup without giving up anything significant.

Under a favorable environment he can become a quality player and the way the Eagles are set up, they can bring the best out of the 25-year-old quarterback.

With Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, and Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, Pickett can learn a lot behind them. He can become a better player as a backup quarterback for the Eagles and might get an opportunity to start again in the future.

Kenny Pickett's contract details

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

As per Spotrac, Kenny Pickett will earn a base salary of $985,000 and a roster bonus of $998,900 in 2024. He is under contract till 2026, and if the Eagles want they can pick his fifth-year option as well, which remains unlikely.

The Eagles had Marcus Mariota as their backup quarterback last season, and now Pickett will serve as an option in case Jalen Hurts gets hurt once again.