Keon Coleman Bills salary: How much will WR earn in rookie contract?

The Buffalo Bills selected Keon Coleman with their second-round pick in this year's NFL draft. The wideout is set to make a small fortune from his rookie deal with the AFC East franchise.

As per Spotrac, Coleman will receive a four-year, $10 million contract with a $4.1 million signing bonus, which equates to a $2.5 million annual salary.

Coleman was picked 33rd overall by the Bills. He impressed with his performance at the NFL Combine by showing his speed and athletics. Coleman did a 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds and a 38-inch vertical jump.

Soon after Coleman was drafted, quarterback Josh Allen sent his new teammate a text message, which the wideout revealed during his first press conference as a member of the Bills:

"You're the guy that I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you." Coleman said about Allen's text message via the Bills' website.

Coleman also heaped praise on Allen and reciprocated the two-time Pro Bowler's feelings:

"I've been saying the same thing," Coleman said. "I want to play with the guy that wears No. 17. I think he's a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I'm ready for that."

It will be interesting to see how Allen and Coleman's partnership develops in Buffalo next season.

A glimpse into Keon Coleman's collegiate career

Former Florida State WR Keon Coleman

Keon Coleman spent two seasons at Michigan State. In his first season with the Spartans, he caught for 50 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown. During his second season, Coleman the wideout posted 798 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Coleman transferred to Florida State. In his only season with the Seminoles, the receiver caught 658 yards and 11 touchdowns on 58 receptions.

The Bills finished as AFC East champions last season with an 11-6 record, They clinched the divisional title for the fifth time in a row.

Buffalo took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round but crashed out of the playoffs in the divisional round following a 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

