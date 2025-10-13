Keon Coleman or Drake London Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Keon Coleman's Buffalo Bills and Drake London's Atlanta Falcons are set to battle it out in primetime to help conclude Week 6 action. However, while the majority of the week's games have been decided, the choice between the two serves as the final big obstacle of the week. Luckily, Sportskeeda has your back.

Here's a look at the Bills wide receiver and the Falcons wide receiver. The difference between the two is clear.

Keon Coleman at New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Keon Coleman vs Drake London: Who should you start?

Keon Coleman fantasy outlook for Week 6

Keon Coleman hasn't hit his highest gear in terms of fantasy football this season, except for one game early in the year. With the receiver set to face a stiff Atlanta Falcons defense, don't expect a primetime phenom-esque performance.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Coleman is set for a slow day that largely will rely on whether he can score.

Drake London vs Keon Coleman - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Coleman is expected to catch three passes for 56.7 yards with a 40% chance of a touchdown. He is a flex option this week with little chance to serve as a quality WR2.

Drake London fantasy outlook for Week 6

London has had a quiet season overall, but he was heating up in his most recent showing on Sept. 28 against the Washington Commanders, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Will that momentum carry into his Monday Night Football showing against the Buffalo Bills?

According to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, London is in for a big showing against the leaky Bills defense. He isn't expected to produce much on the ground as he is projected to finish with negative yardage. He might have a trick play in store, as he's projected to earn more than zero passing yards in the contest.

However, the bulk of his work will be in the receiving game, as he is expected to finish with 7.6 catches for 95.6 yards and a 50% chance at a touchdown.

Keon Coleman vs Drake London final verdict

If you've been keeping score, the result of this should come as no surprise. Drake London receives the endorsement to start in this time's matchup against Keon Coleman. Not only is London set to out-produce Coleman, but he's expected to earn nearly twice as many points.

London is projected to finish with exactly 20 points, while Coleman is expected to finish with 11.2 points. Considering the difference is an entire decent player's day of work, the choice is clear. Start London and fade Coleman.

