Kevin Stefanski contract: Everything we know about Browns HC's extension

Two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has extended his contract with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns announced the news via their official website, and they've also extended general manager Andrew Berry.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have been with the Browns since 2020, and they've led the franchise to the highest winning percentage over four years since 1986-89.

Everything we know about Kevin Stefanski's contract extension

According to the Cleveland Browns official website, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are here to stay. The head coach has signed a contract to keep him with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Here's what the Browns' Managing and Principal Partners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, said:

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns."

They continued:

"Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise."

Speaking on the just concluded 2024 season, they added:

"Last season was a prime example. Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well. In contrast, Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period."

"They are two of the brightest people we know and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future."

The head coach and general manager duo led the Browns to two winning seasons and two postseason appearances. With the youthful head coach at the helm, they look primed for a stellar future.

What to expect from the Cleveland Browns in 2024?

The Cleveland Browns start their season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. They'll be looking to start on a positive note against one of the stronger teams in the league.

The Browns also have tricky games against fellow postseason hopefuls: the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, the Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 7 and 16, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, the Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 12 and 14, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, and the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. This is one of the tougher schedules in the NFL, but Stefanski and Co. look primed for the challenge.

We expect the Browns to fight hard in 2024 and pose a playoff threat under the two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year.