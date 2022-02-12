Key matchups to look out for in Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow vs Rams pass rush

This year's Super Bowl features arguably the NFL's fastest rising star in Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback bounced back from a season-ending knee injury in 2020 in spectacular fashion.

He won Comeback Player of the Year honors and guided the franchise to a completely unexpected Super Bowl appearance.

The hype around Burrow is easily understandable. Not only did he out duel Patrick Mahomes twice this season, he also brings a type of swagger that is so easy to rally behind. That is true for both fans and his teammates.

But there is one glaring weakness that may doom his Bengals in the Super Bowl. They might struggle to counter the Los Angeles Rams' formidable defensive pressure.

Cincinnati's offensive line allowed Burrow to take a league-leading 51 sacks this season. That is a shocking total in just 16 games and the trend has only continued in the postseason.

He has succumbed to 12 sacks so far, including nine against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham Aaron Donald is not getting cocky when he notes all the sacks Joe Burrow has taken this season: "You see it, but every week is a new week. We've still got to go out there, compete and perform. I'm pretty sure them guys are gonna be ready." Aaron Donald is not getting cocky when he notes all the sacks Joe Burrow has taken this season: "You see it, but every week is a new week. We've still got to go out there, compete and perform. I'm pretty sure them guys are gonna be ready."

This weakness will likely only be amplified when faced with one of the best defensive fronts in all of football. Aaron Donald alone has the power to wreck any opposing offensive line on any given snap.

Add in Leonard Floyd and Von Miller and their combined efforts could end up being Cincinnati's kryptonite Sunday. So how can the Bengals adjust?

Bengals must have a game plan to protect Joe Burrow

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

The last thing Cincinnati needs is Donald or Miller laying a huge hit on Burrow early in the game. Losing him for any amount of time would doom their chances of even keeping it close.

One simple strategy would be to stick with running the ball. The Bengals fell behind 21-3 against the Chiefs, but Joe Mixon still finished with 22 carries on the day. The offense did not panic even when facing a large deficit.

It may not matter which players form the Bengals offensive line. The Rams already know it is a weak unit and will likely send plenty of blitzes. A counter would be to attack the screen game early.

Blaine Grisak @bgrisakDTR No quarterback has been sacked more this season than Joe Burrow. The Rams are 12-1 this season when Aaron Donald records at least 0.5 sacks. No quarterback has been sacked more this season than Joe Burrow. The Rams are 12-1 this season when Aaron Donald records at least 0.5 sacks.

The Rams defense has to be thinking they have the advantage because of how young Burrow is. Zac Taylor's job is to make sure he is making things as easy as possible.

Something as simple as sticking with the run while throwing screens could help the young quarterback immensely on such a grand stage.

But Taylor can't overthink it. Sean McVay made that mistake several years ago in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. He even admitted to his overthinking, given it was his first time in such an important game.

The Bengals and the Rams both have their own unique advantages over the other. Yet Cincinnati simply blocking for their quarterback may be the biggest factor in the game's eventual outcome.

