NFL Trade Rumors: 3 kickers the Detroit Lions should target

The Detroit Lions surprised many a pundit yesterday as they released both kickers from their roster. Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez were told that the Detroit Lions no longer needed their services after questionable performances in camp.

That leaves the Lions searching for a new kicker one week away from the regular season. As the waiver wire gets underway soon, here are three kickers the Detroit Lions should target to round off their roster.

Lions released both their kickers, Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez, leaving them without one currently on the roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Three kicker options for the Detroit Lions

#1 - Nick Folk

Bill Belichick continued to shock on Tuesday as the head coach cut Nick Folk in favor of an undrafted rookie. Folk is a veteran kicker with tons of experience. The rebuilding Detroit Lions could use his leadership.

The Lions nearly have double the players who are 22 years old or younger (9) than those who are 30 years old or more (5). — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 31, 2021

Dan Campbell's team is one of the more youthful sides, and an addition to aid the youngsters could be a prudent move. Folk scored 26/28 field goals in 2020 and converted 30 of his 33 PAT attempts - healthy numbers for a player who kicked into the chilly confines of Buffalo, Foxborough and New Jersey. Kicking for the Detroit Lions at Ford Field is a lot easier.

#2 - Michael Badgley

As the Detroit Lions enter year one of a major rebuild, it makes sense for GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell to evaluate young players. Michael Badgley is a 23-year-old kicker learning his craft in the NFL. The former Charger holds an impressive college record.

His field-goal percentage at Miami never dropped below 70%. Meanwhile, his PAT record was fabulous. Badgley's NFL record is decent, although it could improve. Kicking in the comfortable conditions of Ford Field could help him ramp up his accuracy. Indeed, he owns the power to kick long for the Detroit Lions.

#3 - Joey Slye

If Badgley's leg is powerful, Joey Slye's is a weapon.

The former Carolina kicker is a boomer. The NFL regularly sees Slye attempt long-distance field goals. Teams with mighty kickers often gain a strategic advantage in tight games. Matt Prater famously became a long-range kicker in Detroit; Slye can repeat that.

Slye's arrival could help Jared Goff and the offense. Knowing that a kicker can convert from over 50 yards is a massive boost. Slye's career long kick was 54 yards. He could beat that in Detroit. The young free-agent kicker is currently a free agent and the Detroit Lions would do well to make a swoop for him.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha