Kirk Cousins injury update: Latest on Falcons QB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Kirk Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons on Mar. 11 after a six-season stint with the Minnesota Vikings. The perennial Pro Bowler became one of the league's most reliable regular-season quarterbacks in Minnesota and joined the Falcons as they looked to take the next step in contention.

Ahead of the Falcons' Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Let's take a look at Cousins' availability.

Kirk Cousins' injury update

According to CBS Sports, Kirk Cousins was a full participant in Thursday's training session. The star quarterback is dealing with right shoulder and right elbow injuries but was able to participate in the Falcons' second training session of the week.

The Atlanta Falcons will need Cousins at maximum capacity as they face off against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. The Denver Broncos have not conceded over 300 passing yards to a single QB this season, and the Falcons will have a crack at the statistic on Sunday.

Cousins is expected to play in Sunday's game. However, if he's unable to, the Falcons could always rely on 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr., the rookie quarterback who has been patiently waiting in the wings for a chance in the starting lineup.

How has Kirk Cousins performed on the Atlanta Falcons?

So far this season, Kirk Cousins has done what the Falcons signed him to do. He has found the team's primary pass-catching options with impressive regularity and has the team sitting in first place in the NFC South.

Cousins has a stat line of 2,634 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 10 games this season. He ranks third in the league in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns among qualified QBs.

The Michigan State product has guided the Falcons to a 6-4 record, ensuring that they're in prime position to make the playoffs in the stacked NFC.

