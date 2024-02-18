Kirk Cousins landing spots: 5 best fits for Vikings QB if he leaves via free agency

Kirk Cousins hits free agency this offseason and that allows him to leave the Vikings and choose a new team. He and his family seem happy in Minnesota, and the team will definitely want to keep him. They did not qualify for the playoffs after winning the division last year and there is a good chance that they would have played the postseason if Kirk Cousins had not torn his Achilles.

At that time, he was leading the league in passing touchdowns and was playing at an MVP level. While no one knows in what shape he will return after the injury, there will be plenty of suitors for him if the Vikings are not ready to meet his asking price. If so, here are some teams that would be the best fits for him.

Kirk Cousins potential landing spots if he leaves Vikings in free agency

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

If the Atlanta Falcons had hired Bill Belichick, they would have been the presumptive favorites to land Kirk Cousins. He was openly excited about teaming up with a future Hall-of-Fame coach. But even though that did not happen, Brian Callahan could be an exciting prospect for him.

The new head coach for the Falcons joined from the Bengals. He has experience working with quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Joe Burrow. All are players who relied on their passing game, much like the current Vikings quarterback does. This partnership could still work out.

#2 - New England Patriots

Kirk Cousins might not get a chance to work with Bill Belichick this season but he can certainly find some time with the team where he served for more than two decades. The future Hall-of-Fame coach lost his job because he could not coax out the best quarterback play from those who he had available.

Cam Newton could not live up to the expectations of replacing Tom Brady and the jury is still out on Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Given they have the third spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, it is very likely they will draft a quarterback. But instead of throwing a rookie into the firing line straight away, maybe it would be more beneficial if he worked behind a veteran like Kirk Cousins.

This move could suit both parties as the Vikings quarterback collects his last big pay day and the Patriots get a mentor whomever they draft.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are most likely to move on from Russell Wilson and Sean Payton will be looking for a new quarterback. They are 12th overall in the draft order and are unlikely to get one of the elite quarterbacks unless they trade up. Given how much haul they gave up to get Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, they might not be willing to sacrifice further picks.

Sean Payton's legacy with the New Orleans Saints is tied to Drew Brees. The quarterback is second in all-time passing yards, just behind Tom Brady and his passing yards per game is even higher than the GOAT. The Broncos coach might want someone similar who can pass all over the field and the Vikins quarterback fits that mold.

#4 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team in the AFC West looking for a quarterback. Aidan O'Connell did a solid job after Jimmy Garoppolo was benched but he has not proved himself as an immediate starter. The Raiders are moving on from the former Patriots and 49ers quarterback as well, so there is vacancy there.

Any team that has Tom Brady advising the ownership will want an explosive passing quarterback to light up the game. Antonio Pierce, the interim coach last season who has since been confirmed as the head coach, brings a lot of pride in defensive solidity and smash-mouth football. But when that alone is not enough to win, the current Vikings quarterback could be the answer.

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the playoffs this year and continue to have a winning record every year thanks to the genius of Mike Tomlin. Having players like T.J. Watt on defense also helps. They are a proud franchise but their offensive play for the last few seasons has not inspired confidence.

They could be on the lookout for a new quarterback. They achieved great success with Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins could bring the passing game that they have been missing since his retirement.

Going to an organization like that also gives the Vikings quarterback a chance to immediately play for a team with a great culture and possibly contend for the playoffs and Super Bowls every year. And if Kirk Cousins wanted to play for a great coach, there are few better than Tomlin in the league today.