Kliff Kingsbury net worth: Exploring Commanders OC's wealth in 2024

According to ESPN, Kliff Kingsbury, who was previously thought to be one the favorites for the offensive coordinator role for the Las Vegas Raiders, will join the Washington Commanders. The Chicago Bears also evaluated Kingsbury for the position before appointing Shane Waldron.

Idol Net Worth estimates that Kingsbury has a $15 million net worth in 2024. After an uneventful NFL playing career, he became a college and professional football coach, amassing a significant amount of wealth.

His net worth will undoubtedly rise in the coming years due to his new position with the Commanders. But it will be intriguing to watch if he can perform well enough to be given another opportunity to coach an NFL team after his Arizona Cardinals stint.

Did Kliff Kingsbury play football professionally?

Growing up, Kliff Kingsbury played football as a quarterback in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. He was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame following his outstanding high school football career.

He played college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 1998 to 2002, competing in three Bowl Games. The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He received a Super Bowl ring in his first season even though he didn't play that year due to an arm injury.

The 44-year-old had brief spells with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, but he only made a significant impact with the Jets, when he made his NFL debut in 2005.

What is Kliff Kingsbury's record as an NFL coach?

After the last game of the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season, Kliff Kingsbury was sacked in January 2023, ending his four-year tenure as the coach.

The Cardinals, who went 4-13 and occupied the bottom spot in the NFC West, fired Kingsbury due to his unimpressive overall performance. Kingsbury had an unimpressive 28-37-1 record during his four seasons at the Cardinals.

He took on a new position as a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at the University of Southern California right after leaving the Cardinals.