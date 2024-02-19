Kool-Aid McKinstry draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Alabama CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry is projected to be one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He served as the top cornerback for the Alabama Crimson Tide during his college football career under Nick Saban.

Being from Alabama certainly helps McKinstry's overall outlook as a prospect, but his performances on the field are why he is expected to be taken in the first round this year. He fits the build and skill set that many NFL teams desire in defensive backs, with his success in the respected SEC further increasing his overall draft stock.

Kool-Aid McKinstry draft profile

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Physicality and athleticism are among the biggest factors that made Kool-Aid McKinstry one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. At 6'1 tall and weighing 195 pounds, he is big and long for the position. This helps him in his coverage and allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage against opposing wide receivers.

McKinstry has always been a coveted prospect even before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for his college football career. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was highly sought-after by many of the top programs in the country. Being named Mr. Football in Alabama and USA Today's Defensive Player of the Year helped elevate his value.

Joining the Crimson Tide as a cornerback and punt returner has only helped increase his stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He shined on one of the best defensive units in the country. In three years as a starter, he recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two intercepetions, 23 passes defended and 444 return yards.

Kool-Aid McKinstry landing spots

Profiling as a lockdown cornerback has helped Kool-Aid McKinstry earn first-round projections in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. His elite athleticism and useful versatility could potentially result in him being the first cornerback selected. Here are three teams that could target him on draft day.

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Pass defense has been one of the biggest weaknesses of the Los Angeles Chargers, ranking 30th in passing yards allowed during the 2023 NFL season. They could likely be looking to upgrade their defensive backs in the draft, and with the fifth-overall pick, they should have the opportunity to select Kool-Aid McKinstry.

#2 - Detroit Lions

If McKinstry falls to the later portion of the first round, the Detroit Lions make sense as a potential landing spot with the 29th pick. They made it all the way to the NFC championship game last season, so they are likely only a few pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl. Cornerback help is one of their biggest needs this year after allowing the sixth-most passing yards last season.

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered an epic collapse in the second half of the 2023 NFL season. They went from being arguably the best team in the entire NFL with a 10-1 record to losing six of their final seven games.

Their weak pass defense was one of the biggest reasons why they were one of only two teams to allow more than 250 passing yards per game. Adding Kool-Aid McKinstry with their 22nd pick could help them solve this.