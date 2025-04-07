Kurtis Rourke NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Indiana QB

Kurtis Rourke played five seasons of college football and was a part of two different programs. However, he really emerged as a top NFL Draft prospect last season.

Ad

Spending the first four years of his CFB career with the Ohio Bobcats, Rourke was solid as the QB; however, he was not viewed as the top prospect that he is today.

After transferring to the Indiana Hoosiers prior to the last season, Rourke had a phenomenal campaign in 2024. He finished the year with 3,042 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, only five interceptions, two rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 69.4%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year's QB class did not feature the depth of talent as some previous NFL Drafts, something that could help the Oakville, Ontario, Canada native Rourke's chances of being picked later this April.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kurtis Rourke's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Kurtis Rourke appears set to be a later-round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, as alluded to by ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller. Known for his accuracy and pocket awareness, he is a solid QB option for teams to select.

It is widely expected that Rourke will be a backup QB in the NFL, at least at the beginning of his career. Bleacher Report gave Rourke a QB grade of 5.9, something that, in their opinion, translates to a backup but draftable QB option in the 6th or 7th rounds of the selection process. Their projected NFL player comparison is Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell.

Ad

As a projected backup quarterback who still has strong skills, several franchises would have an interest in Rourke. The Houston Texans could be a possibility, given the similarities between Rourke and starting QB CJ Stroud's playing style, one that focuses on strong pocket passing.

Other teams that may be a strong fit for the Canadian could be the Detroit Lions or the Buffalo Bills. The Lions, like the Texans, have an offensive scheme that features a lot of play-action and quick pocket passes, something that plays to the strength of Rourke.

Meanwhile, the Bills' proximity to the hometown of Rourke could excite fans and help the Bills' QB depth chart if backup Mitchell Trubisky decides to pursue another opportunity after the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.