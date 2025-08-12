Kyle Pitts fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Falcons TE in 2025?

Kyle Pitts ranked as the overall TE15 in fantasy football last year in his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons so far. He also set a career-high with four touchdowns and exceeded 600 receiving yards for the third time. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Kyle Pitts fantasy outlook and points projection
Kyle Pitts will enter the 2025 fantasy football season with relatively favorable projections as compared to his recent results. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool predicts that he will record more receptions and yards than he has in any season since his rookie year. His overall projections include a solid 150.5 fantasy points in PPR formats.
The Atlanta Falcons star has higher projections than several other comparable tight ends this year, including Zach Ertz and Jonnu Smith. Ertz has been a consistently reliable option for the position, while Smith is coming off of a breakout season, but also wswitched teams during the offseason.
Pitts' superior expectations demonstrate his upside in fantasy football. The Falcons recently transistioned to Michael Penix Jr. as their full-time starting quarterback, and with the exception of Drake London, have relatively weak pass-catchers. This gives Pitts a strong opportunity to carve out a large workload in their offensie this year, which could significantly benefit his fantasy outlook.
Kyle Pitts ADP: Where should you draft the Falcons TE?
Kyle Pitts currently ranks as the 137th overall player and TE16 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted beyond the tenth round of drafts this year, where he could potentially be a steal.
His current ranking suggests that he is a TE2 for most fantasy rosters, but his upside surely suggests an opportunity to outperform his expectations. He finished in the weekly TE1-range in eight of his 17 games last year and has a clear path to a favorable workload this season.
Pitts' floor appears relatively safe as he has finished as the TE15 or better in all three of his complete seasons for the Falcons. This makes him one of the safer tight ends to target at his current ADP, while also having more upside than some of the other comparable options.
Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid sit just above him in this year's ADP rankings, but Pitts may be the better overall pick. Goedert is playing in a crowded offense, while Kincaid finished as just the TE29 last year. This makes him a solid pick in the later rounds of fantasy drafts based off of which other tight ends will likely be available at this time.
