Kyle Pitts fantasy projection: In which round should you draft Falcons TE?

Kyle Pitts was supposed to be a breakout fantasy superstar in 2022, but he failed to live up to expectations. The Atlanta Falcons tight end was far from the 1,000 yards he reached in his rookie year and also had only two touchdowns to conclude a disappointing year.

If you're not sure whether Pitts is a trustworthy option in 2023, take a look at some of his projections, understand why he was disappointing in the previous year and check out where he would represent a good pick for your team.

Kyle Pitts's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Well... certainly better than last year? Everything that could've gone wrong for Pitts went wrong, with the tight end missing many games due to an injury and not producing enough when he was on the field.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

So what could explain Kyle Pitts being just TE33 last season? Marcus Mariota is the correct answer. If you watched Pitts on the field, you know that he's not the cause of his awful production. He constantly got open but was often overthrown and opportunities were missed. His number of yards per game dropped from 60.4 to 35.6.

With Desmond Ridder on the fold now, the expectation is much higher for Pitts to produce like a top 10 tight end.

Is Kyle Pitts a good pick in Football Football this year?

He certainly is. Pitts' production drop in 2022 will often have players overlooking his potential this year, when he should have a true breakout season - and probably more than double his total touchdowns from the previous two years (3).

Desmond Ridder is now the official franchise quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, while the addition of Bijan Robinson gives this offense a new dimension. Pitts' opportunities should arise even more now that he and Drake London are not the two main focal points.

Where should you draft Kyle Pitts this year?

The ADP for Pitts is #72, which means that he should still be available in the 6th round of your draft. Don't worry if you pick him at, say, #62 or #64 - the upside for this pick is really high and you can trust him as your TE1.

This will be the season where everybody knows how good he is and why he was worth a top 5 draft pick. Crossing the 700-yard mark and 6 touchdowns should be easy targets for him. From the sixth round (or even late fifth), consider drafting Kyle Pitts.