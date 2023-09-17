Kyle Pitts or Hunter Henry Start Em' Sit Em': Week 2 fantasy projection for TEs

Kyle Pitts and Hunter Henry are two players in completely different places in their careers. While Pitts is still trying to establish himself as a force after being a Top 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Henry blossomed as a second-round pick who earned a nice payday a couple of years ago.

With Week 2 of the NFL season incoming, and with the tight ends being such a complicated position to analyze in terms of fantasy football, making the correct decision might not be easy if you have to decide between these two guys.

Is Kyle Pitts a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

It's important to understand how the quarterback situation in Atlanta currently hurts Pitts' fantasy production. While it's clear that he gets free easily when you're watching film, sometimes the quarterback just isn't good enough to take advantage of this.

Last season, Marcus Mariota ofter overthrew Pitts on deep routes that could've ended in touchdowns. In Week 1, Ridder missed some reads with the tight end that could've improved his numbers; still, when the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers started, he played better.

He only amassed two receptions, but the 22.0 yards-per-catch show you that there's something useful about him. The challenge is to find the right weeks to start him - against the Packers in Week 2 is a good start.

Is Hunter Henry a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

A good pick, yes - but not a great one. He had a nice game against the stout defense of the Philadelphia Eagles, registering five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Eagles' defense certainly has a knack for allowing good games by tight ends, and the Miami Dolphins defense only allowed 43 yards to tight ends in Week 1 game. The matchup against Vic Fangio's defense could be tougher for Henry, meaning that his fantasy points aren't going to explode on Sunday Night Football.

One thing that could present better opportunities is that the Dolphins are going to score a lot of points. If the Patriots get involved in a shootout, more opportunities could come to Henry - although he shares the position with Mike Gesicki.

Kyle Pitts vs Hunter Henry: Who should I start in Week 2?

Pitts vs Henry in Week 2 of the NFL season

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Kyle Pitts makes for a better fantasy football option than Hunter Henry in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

The expectation for receptions and touchdowns are roughly the same; however, Pitts' potential to explore the deep parts of the field is higher, especially due to his athleticism - of course, it depends on Ridder exploring this potential.

They aren't going to be excellent flex options for your team, but they could represent good players as TE1 for the week. The situations around their games could help potentialize their numbers, but the best option without a doubt is Kyle Pitts.