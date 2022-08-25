Kyle Pitts inspired NFL fantasy team names you should try in 2022

Are you looking for a fantasy football team name inspired by Kyle Pitts for the 2022 season? If you are, then you have entered the right place.

Kyle Pitts' future seems bright, and matching your team name with the tight end could work well. The Atlanta Falcons star is on the way to becoming the face of the franchise as the Matt Ryan and Julio Jones era has ended. Calvin Ridley will miss the entire 2022 season due to his gambling-related suspension.

Here are the best Kyle Pitts-oriented team names for 2022:

Baby Gronk

Pitts Stop

I Pitts the Fool

Pitts Bull

Unicorn

Pitt’s Creek

Pitts and Giggles

This Team’s the Pitts

Peachy Pitts

KP Duty

Pitts Always Sunny in Atlanta

Kibbles and Pitts

Pitts McGee

Pitts, there it is

Pitt Stains

It ain't the Pitts w/o Pitts

Pitts Perfect

Pitts N’ Tots

Here are some Atlanta Falcons-inspired team names

Eat, Drink, and Be Mariota

Mariota Be In Pictures

Ridder Me This

Don’t Bet On It, Calvin

Ridley’s Believe it or Not

The Talented Mr. Ridley

Ridley or Not

Calvincible

Ridley Me This

Calvin and Quadrees

The Six Points of Calvinism

Todd Future

Toddballs

Calvin and Schaubs

Missed Schaubertunity

Schaubservational Comedy

Schaubsolutely Fabulous

Riggsed Game

Jamaltered Beast

Never Dunn

Falcoholics

If you haven't already drafted Kyle Pitts, but are set on doing so, the question of how early to select him is prevalent.

Where to draft Kyle Pitts in NFL Fantasy?

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Pitts has been a boon for the Falcons, showcasing his abilities and breaking 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. A lot is expected from him in the upcoming campaign and many fantasy players are looking to grab this promising talent.

Pitts is among the top five tight ends in the league. He's behind Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. He is also just behind Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Pitts is a very gifted player, but he has only recorded one touchdown in 17 games.

Marcus Mariota is the starting quarterback for the Falcons this season. The question of whether Pitts will make it to the end zone more frequently this year is an important one.

If you are looking to draft a tight end early, Pitts isn't your man. Take Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews. But if Pitts is still there after you've sorted your leading weapons, definitely draft him.

