Kyle Pitts inspired NFL fantasy team names you should try in 2022

Are you looking for a fantasy football team name inspired by Kyle Pitts for the 2022 season? If you are, then you have entered the right place.
Kyle Pitts' future seems bright, and matching your team name with the tight end could work well. The Atlanta Falcons star is on the way to becoming the face of the franchise as the Matt Ryan and Julio Jones era has ended. Calvin Ridley will miss the entire 2022 season due to his gambling-related suspension.
Here are the best Kyle Pitts-oriented team names for 2022:
- Baby Gronk
- Pitts Stop
- I Pitts the Fool
- Pitts Bull
- Unicorn
- Pitt’s Creek
- Pitts and Giggles
- This Team’s the Pitts
- Peachy Pitts
- KP Duty
- Pitts Always Sunny in Atlanta
- Kibbles and Pitts
- Pitts McGee
- Pitts, there it is
- Pitt Stains
- It ain't the Pitts w/o Pitts
- Pitts Perfect
- Pitts N’ Tots
Here are some Atlanta Falcons-inspired team names
- Eat, Drink, and Be Mariota
- Mariota Be In Pictures
- Ridder Me This
- Don’t Bet On It, Calvin
- Ridley’s Believe it or Not
- The Talented Mr. Ridley
- Ridley or Not
- Calvincible
- Ridley Me This
- Calvin and Quadrees
- The Six Points of Calvinism
- Todd Future
- Toddballs
- Calvin and Schaubs
- Missed Schaubertunity
- Schaubservational Comedy
- Schaubsolutely Fabulous
- Riggsed Game
- Jamaltered Beast
- Never Dunn
- Falcoholics
If you haven't already drafted Kyle Pitts, but are set on doing so, the question of how early to select him is prevalent.
Where to draft Kyle Pitts in NFL Fantasy?
Pitts has been a boon for the Falcons, showcasing his abilities and breaking 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. A lot is expected from him in the upcoming campaign and many fantasy players are looking to grab this promising talent.
Pitts is among the top five tight ends in the league. He's behind Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. He is also just behind Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Pitts is a very gifted player, but he has only recorded one touchdown in 17 games.
Marcus Mariota is the starting quarterback for the Falcons this season. The question of whether Pitts will make it to the end zone more frequently this year is an important one.
If you are looking to draft a tight end early, Pitts isn't your man. Take Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews. But if Pitts is still there after you've sorted your leading weapons, definitely draft him.