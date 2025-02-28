Kyle Pitts landing spots: 3 teams that should trade for Falcons TE

Kyle Pitts is in a situation with the Atlanta Falcons as he enters the last season of his rookie deal in 2025. The 2021 fourth-overall pick will earn his fifth-year option of $10.8 million, but his declining performance has generated trade rumors.

Following his 2021 feat as only the second rookie tight end in NFL history to pass 1,000 receiving yards, Pitts could not regain the playmaking. His numbers declined in 2024 while working with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

Three destinations for Kyle Pitts

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

#1. New England Patriots

The Patriots' staff includes familiar figures, with head coach Mike Vrabel and back-in-town offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Under McDaniels' previous tenure in New England, the offense revolved around Rob Gronkowski beating defenses down the seam.

Though Kyle Pitts doesn't possess Gronkowski's physicality, his athleticism and speed might reinvigorate the Patriots offense. Hunter Henry leads their depth chart, but Pitts would be a huge upgrade in receiving talent for their young quarterback.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals became an interesting destination following their 2024 season, which revealed Joe Burrow's developing rapport with the tight end position. Following his infrequent use of targeting tight ends in the early part of his career, Burrow hit Mike Gesicki 65 times for 665 yards last year.

Gesicki is going into free agency, and Tee Higgins is potentially leaving after playing on the franchise tag in 2024. ESPN foresees that "Pitts will get dealt to the Bengals for a Day 3 pick."

#3. Washington Commanders

Kyle Pitts' playmaking will enable him to line up alongside Zach Ertz if the veteran remains for another year or two. He could also line up with the versatile Ben Sinnott in the future.

For Atlanta, Pitts' departure will provide draft currency and a major cap relief. The financial freedom provided by parting ways with his $10.8 million salary may help their rebuild efforts after they spent $33 million on Pitts for four years.

