Kyle Pitts is nonexistent, and it's a big problem for the Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts is the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. The 6-foot-6 Florida product was praised for his speed given his size before being taken No. 4 in 2021, with some suggesting he could hold his own at wide receiver. However, it's been anything but a happy marriage for the past two seasons.

Two catches for 21 yards is a kind of stat line that has become a regular occurrence for Pitts since his NFL arrival. The tight-end only has two 50-yard games in his last 14, jogging back to the start of the 2022 season when he missed seven games due to injury. If he's not injured, then he's Casper the Ghost on the football field. He has 11 catches for 121 yards this season.

Is it really the fault of the tight end, though?

Pitts had 110 targets and 1,026 yards in his rookie season, a phenomenal welcome to the NFL, but he hasn't come close to that since. He only has three career touchdowns as the game plan is clear for the Atlanta Falcons in the red zone. Drafting running backs Tyler Allegier (fifth round, 2022) and Bijan Robinson (first round, 2023) solidifies the most important position for Atlanta.

Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, just doesn't cut it as a passer in the modern NFL. It seems receiver Drake London (11 catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns this season) is also running into problems as he has struggled since being drafted in the first round in 2022.

This team might need a change of philosophy or a better quarterback because they have too many players contributing nothing.

How does Kyle Pitts compare to other highly-drafted tight ends?

Travis Kelce

Tight end is one of those fascinating positions in the NFL draft. Many teams have struck gold in the late rounds, while others have made nothing of highly-drafted players. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round, Antonio Gates was undrafted and Travis Kelce was picked in the third round.

Of all the tight ends in history, Kyle Pitts had the highest stock heading into the draft, and expectations were at an all-time high. Travis Kelce only played one game (with no receiving stats) as a rookie, but he had 1,737 yards and 10 touchdowns in the next two seasons. Pitts had 1,382 and only three touchdowns in his first two seasons (2021 and 2022).

A rise in output is going to be required or the Falcons have a massive bust on their hands. Because it's a run-first offense, that leaves Pitts out in the dark. Will he Pitts become a superstar somewhere else or will the Falcons hit the reset button?