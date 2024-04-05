Kyle Van Noy contract: How much will Linebacker earn with Ravens' new deal?

Multiple reports state that linebacker Kyle Van Noy has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens to a two-year contract. The veteran linebacker has signed a multi-year contract in free agency after making an impression on a one-year deal in 2023.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the deal is for $9 million plus incentives. Van Noy is expected to earn $5.25 million in 2024, with incentives potentially earning him up to $11 million, according to the Associated Press.

Van Noy went on to amass a career-high nine sacks in 14 games following his September 2023 signing with the Ravens. In addition, he recorded 30 tackles, two forced fumbles, nine quarterback hits, and four passes defensed.

The 33-year-old linebacker has demonstrated that he can still play at a high level, and he plans to do so once more this time around with the advantage of a complete offseason and experience with the Ravens' system.

Why have the Ravens re-signed Kyle Van Noy?

The Baltimore Ravens understood they would be losing a lot of players, including starters and other important members, coming into the offseason because they had more than 20 pending free agents and minimal cap room.

Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, is probably the hardest loss. The seasoned OLB led the squad in sacks last season with 9.5, but he has since agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Van Noy's return to the Ravens helps them address the void left by Clowney as an outside linebacker. Additionally, Van Noy offers a varied skill set that allows him to defend against the run and drop into coverage, which is particularly important given that Tyus Bowser was allowed to leave Baltimore in March as a free agent.

Kyle Van Noy's NFL timeline

Kyle Van Noy attended BYU to play collegiate football from 2009 until 2013. In his last year in college, Van Noy was named SB Nation's Independent Defensive Player of the Year. Then, the Detroit Lions chose him with the 40th overall choice in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Van Noy was traded by the Lions to the New England Patriots prior to the 2016 season. He helped the Pats win two Super Bowls in his first three seasons with the team.

The LB spent almost four years with the Patriots, before spending the last four seasons bouncing between the Miami Dolphins, Patriots once again, Los Angeles Chargers, and Ravens. He will now play with the Ravens for another year after a successful 2023 season.