"Love me or hate me, I'll get better" - Kyler Murray finally breaks his silence over Cardinals exit rumors 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been in the newscycle since he scrubbed his social media accounts of everything related to the Cardinals roughly a week ago.

The star quarterback has now spoken out to address speculation over a possible exit from the team.

In a statement released via Twitter, he said all of the nonsense going on is not what he’s about and those who know him know how hard he goes:

"I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me (and) to win championships," Murray wrote. "All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. "Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better."

The 24-year-old quarterback and his statement came as the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported that Arizona was looking for their signal-caller to make some progress with respect to his maturity and leadership.

All of this comes after the quarterback removed all connections to the Cardinals on his Instagram page after his appearance in this year’s Pro Bowl earlier in the month.

The team did the same with a social media cleanse of their own. But Garafolo reported that Arizona was uncertain of what to make of franchise quarterback’s social media scrub.

The Cardinals released a statement to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reaffirming their commitment to the quarterback, asserting they hold the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in high regard and are excited to see his continued development under center:

"Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray," the statement read. "We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he's been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us."

Kyler Murray and his 2021 season

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

The quarterback finished his third year in the league this season for the Cardinals. In 14 starts this year, he threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also rushed for 423 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground this season. In his rookie year, he was the 2019 AP Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has one year left on his four-year, $35,658,014 rookie contract entering the 2022 season. Can both sides get on the same page this offseason and move forward? We will see how this all shakes out.

