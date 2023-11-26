Kyler Murray or CJ Stroud, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy outlook for QBs in Week 12

Kyler Murray and CJ Stroud have already met, with the latter's Houston Texans defeating the former's Arizona Cardinals 21-16 in Week 11. But that does not mean that a fantasy player should not stop comparing them.

For week 12, each quarterback has different objectives.

Stroud has been hailed as the Texans' savior, helping them to a 6-4 record ahead of a massive showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should they win, they will clinch the lead in the AFC South via head-to-head record.

Murray's Cardinals, meanwhile, are most likely headed for another terrible finish, but they could still play spoiler to the Los Angeles Rams' playoff hopes.

Is Kyler Murray a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Kyler Murray's fantasy outlook had already been discussed this week, but here is a brief rundown anyway.

Heading into the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams matchup, the first overall pick of 2019 sits at an estimated #8 QB with a projected output of 18.4. This signifies a good amount of faith in him amidst speculation that first-year HC/GM tandem Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are considering ditching him for one of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

The Cardinals are in the bottom eight in passing yards, however, at 2,094, compounded with the lack of top-shelf offensive options, means the Rams have a good chance at stopping him.

Is CJ Stroud a good fantasy option in Week 12?

The Houston Texans, meanwhile, have turned into an offensive juggernaut with C. J. Stroud at the helm.

Currently, they sit sixth in total passing yardage, at 2,970; and third in average passing yardage, at 8.3 - despite middling completion stats (227 catches for a 63% rate). Those numbers put him at a projected QB #6 and 18.6 points.

Quite surprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars are sixth-worst in passing yards allowed, but they still have had 11 interceptions, so Stroud has to be wary of the secondary.

Kyler Murray vs. C. J. Stroud: Who to start in Week 12?

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer recommends starting CJ Stroud over Kyler Murray, but only by half a point. Why?

Without a doubt, the Texan is the more prolific passer, with a projected output of 351 yards against his AZ counterpart's 216.5.

However, Murray is less likely to be intercepted at 0.7, and he dominates the rushing department with 38.2 projected yards and 0.3 rushing touchdowns.