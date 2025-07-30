Kyler Murray Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Cardinals QB a good pick amid knee injury rehab?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of the most talented, yet most inconsistent QB's in football. On one hand, he has a big arm, amazing mobility, and can lead his team to great success. However, on the other hand at times, Murray struggles with accuracy on mid range passes and turns the ball over frequently.

Ad

2024 saw Murray finish the campaign with over 4,400 total yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and as the QB10 in fantasy football. Although this is still a strong stat line, Murray consistently shows flashes of elite QB play and appears to have another level that he can get to, something that makes the situation even more frustrating for both Cardinals fans and fantasy football managers.

In 2024, Murray and rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. were rarely on the same page, with Harrison having the second-worst catch rate in the league (53.45%) among players with over 100 targets. Although Harrison does need to take some of the blame too, there were numerous instances of the WR having zero shot at catching the ball due to the poor and inaccurate pass Murray gave.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyler Murray fantasy outlook after lackluster 2024 season

Murray has the talent and skill to be a yearly top QB1 in fantasy football and be drafted among the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels. However, until Murray becomes more consistent in the passing game, neither the Cardinals or your fantasy team will be able to reach their clear top potential.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Murray has fantasy football finishes as the QB6, the QB3, the QB10, the QB19, the QB27, and the QB10 in his career. As a result, there is a major variation in what you may get from Murray if you draft him.

Ad

Murray has made clear this offseason that it is on him to both improve his connection with Harrison and get better off-script from inside and outside of the pocket. With the newfound excitement and expectations, Fantasy Pros is projecting Murray as the QB9 in fantasy football drafts this summer.

In 2024, Murray finished as the QB30 in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears and as the QB1 in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Understand that there is risk in selecting Murray, but should he put it all together in 2025, there is no stopping Murray from being one of the best QB's in the NFL and in fantasy football.

Murray can be viewed as a risky low-end QB1 this year in fantasy football, with a weekly ceiling of overall QB1 and a weekly floor of QB3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.