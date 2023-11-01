Kyler Murray injury update: Latest on Cardinals QB for Fantasy Football Week 9

Kyler Murray has yet to play a game this season as he's recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 campaign. Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback, practiced in full last week so he's getting close to returning.

Murray would be a welcomed addition to the Cardinals' offense, but he still hasn't been activated from the physically unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Kyler Murray injury update

Kyler Murray could return to action this week

Kyler Murray tore his ACL back on Dec. 12 in a game against the New England Patriots. Since then, Murray had surgery to repair the knee and has been rehabbing it. Usually, players take about a year to return from a torn ACL.

Once Murray began rehabbing, he made it clear he would listen to his doctors and his body and wouldn't rush anything. He told reporters:

“I don’t have a timetable... I wouldn’t want to go out there and hurt the team or hurt myself. The advice that I’ve gotten from a lot of people around me is to go when you’re ready. Don’t listen to outside noise. Don’t feel pressure to come back because of this situation or that situation. Whenever you’re ready, you’ll know you’re ready.”

Murray has since returned to practice and is getting closer to being able to play.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

On the third play of the game on Dec. 12, 2022, Kyler Murray scrambled out of the pocket and tried to run for the first down. As he got five yards downfield, Murray dropped to the ground and stayed down. Patriots defender Matthew Judon immediately called for the trainers to come look at Murray.

Ultimately, Murray was carted off the field and it was later confirmed he tore his ACL.

When will Kyler Murray return?

Kyler Murray could return to game action on Sunday, Nov. 5 as the Arizona Cardinals go on the road to play the Cleveland Browns.

Murray has had a full week of practice behind him and Arizona's head coach Jonathan Gannon said it's a possibility he will get the start. He told reporters:

“Talked to all the quarterbacks this morning — we're going to keep ramping up Kyler and see how he progresses through the week. And if it's not Kyler, it's going to be Clayton Tune.”

Murray still needs to be activated from the PUP list, but his availability in practice will be telling if he can play this week.

If Murray doesn't play this week against Cleveland, it's likely the quarterback will return the following week at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

