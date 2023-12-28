Kyler Murray injury update: Latest on Cardinals QB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Kyler Murray has led fantasy managers on a bit of a ride in 2023. Going into the year, it was clear that the quarterback would not be available until well into the season. However, most managers agree that his return took longer than expected around draft time. Now, after six games of action, he has returned to the injury report. Here's a look at the latest info.

Kyler Murray at Cardinals Bears Football

Kyler Murray Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is dealing with a "holiday bug" in the words of head coach Jonathan Gannon, via Arizona Sports. It is unclear what he meant by the full extent of that term, but the illness held him out of practice on Wednesday, his first absence since his return from tearing his ACL in 2022.

Without a clear explanation, one can breakdown two scenarios about what the term could have meant. In one instance, he could have referred to it as a flu-like illness, which could have a somewhat extended return time stretching over days. However, another interpretation could be that the quarterback is suffering from a more severe illness that could run into Sunday.

However, referring to an illness as a bug generally means that it is something less severe. Either way, it seems the odds are good for a reasonably quick recovery.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

The quarterback came down with a "holiday bug," according to head coach Jonathan Gannon. The expectation seems to be a short-term recovery that places him on track to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year's Eve. Of course, one aspect that could dump cold water on this is where the game takes place.

The Cardinals will be leaving the warm Tempe climate for the cold Philadelphia climate on the East coast. As such, with colds and the flu on the rise with the cold downturn, there's a risk that the illness could get worse upon arrival.

The hope for Kyler Murray would be that he can fully recover in Scottsdale, where the weather will be hovering in the mid-60s this week before making the trek out to the city of Brotherly Love.

When will Kyler Murray return?

All signs point to him being available on Sunday for a showdown against Jalen Hurts. Even if he's not 100% cured from his illness, it seems that he could pop some cold medication and be ready to play for a few hours, barring any setbacks with the illness.

The full nature of the illness is unclear, but even if the quarterback is exhibiting severe flu-like symptoms, there's a decent chance that he'll be recovered in a few days with a top-tier NFL medical staff working on speeding up his recovery.