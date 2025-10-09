  • home icon
  Kyler Murray injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Cardinals QB for Week 6 fantasy football

Kyler Murray injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Cardinals QB for Week 6 fantasy football

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:09 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Kyler Murray injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Cardinals QB for Week 6 fantasy football (Credit: IMAGN)

Kyler Murray was a no-show in the Arizona Cardinals' Thursday practice session. The seven-year veteran quarterback suffered a foot injury on Sunday in the team's 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Murray finished the game, but this week's developments have put his status for the duels against the Indianapolis Colts, another AFC South team, in jeopardy. Murray, who has recorded 77.78 fantasy points so far this season, could be out for Sunday's game, too.

Should fantasy managers worry about Kyler Murray for Week 6?

After a promising 2-0 start to the season, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight games, all by one possession. The former No. 1 overall pick might not be on the field to try to snap the losing streak against one of the best teams in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts.

Murray had missed Wednesday's practice session with the foot issue. He missed the second straight practice on Thursday, insider Adam Schefter reported.

Missing two straight days of practice makes it look like Murray might not be able to play on Sunday. Friday could be crucial for the quarterback, as there will be a chance that he gets some reps before the game. Even so, he could take the field while seeing no action during the week.

The Cardinals were aware that Murray wasn't feeling his best ahead of the game, but things changed when he entered the field. Jonathan Gannon revealed on Monday that they were careful about the quarterback's health.

"I know he didn't feel great," Gannon said. "So we had talked about that on the sideline when he came into the game — a couple of things that we had to stay out of — but I thought he functioned after he came in."

Kyler Murray fantasy outlook for Week 6

Kyler Murray enters Week 6 of fantasy football 2025 as the QB19, per ESPN. He is projected to score 16.4 fantasy points, as long as he's able to step on the field. The Colts come off a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6, to secure the fourth win of the season.

If Murray is unable to play, Jacoby Brissett will start and Kedon Slovis, currently on the practice squad, would be elevated to QB2 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Cardinals need a win to stay close to the 49ers and Seahawks and having Murray on the field is important.

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
