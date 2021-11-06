Kyler Murray injury: Will Cardinals QB play in Week 9 vs. 49ers?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are back from a mini-bye week after playing against the Green Bay Packers last Thursday.

But the team is sweating about the health of their quarterback. The former Heisman Trophy winner is dealing with a left ankle sprain. The Cardinals have a massive divisional clash this week as they tackle the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray has played at an MVP level through eight weeks, and the Cardinals will desperately hope he can suit up and lead the offense. Murray missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He didn't take part in Friday's open practice either. The quarterback is a 50-50 proposition for Sunday's game.

It’s the scenario Kliff Kingsbury basically predicted. No practice this week, but he and Kyler both said he could still play. I would anticipate Murray as game-day decision.



Murray must be able to play at a high level

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury laid down the gauntlet to Murray in his press conference:

We're not going to put them out there unless he can function. He wants to play so we'll see."

Sources around the Cardinals suggest that Murray's availability will be a game-day decision. The Cardinals are preparing to play with Murray and without him. Second-string quarterback Colt McCoy is preparing himself for action on Sunday. The veteran said:

"I think you do learn how to do that, For me, it's a challenge every week to make myself get ready, to take a lot of mental reps, to watch a lot of tape. You have to do extra things because you are not physically doing it at practice every day."

McCoy is a capable quarterback. He demonstrated that last year as he replaced an injured Daniel Jones for the Giants. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz believes in McCoy:

"We've got a lot of confidence in Colt, In the NFL, injuries happen. You are going to miss a game here and there, and the next guy has to stand up. Colt's been working his butt off in case he does have to go."

It will be a significant blow if Murray doesn't play. He has shone as a pocket passer in 2021. He has the third-highest completion percentage from pocket passes. McCoy is nowhere near Murray's level.

Whatever happens, Kingsbury won't risk playing Murray if he is not fit enough. The third-year head coach understands how vital a divisional game is as they hunt for the NFC West title. Murray is a game-time decision, and it is unclear what will happen come Sunday morning.

