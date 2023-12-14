It's the fantasy football playoffs, which means the choice of starting Justin Fields or Kyler Murray (if you have those two) is a vital one. Fantasy managers can no longer get by with picking the wrong players to start since a bad performance can signal the end of the season. Here's what the matchups say about these two quarterbacks and who you should start.

Kyler Murray or Justin Fields: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 15?

Is Kyler Murray a good fantasy pick?

Since returning to action from his torn ACL, Kyler Murray has been an up-and-down fantasy pick. The upside is there and the quarterback seems fully healthy. He's been able to run as well as throw it, but the Arizona Cardinals offense isn't filled with playmakers right now.

Combine that with the fact that the San Francisco 49ers have been brutal against quarterbacks and one can see why other options may need to be explored this year. The one saving grace is that they've struggled against wide receivers, but the Cardinals' WR corps isn't scaring a ton of teams right now.

Even though the 49ers have also been tough on running backs, the rushing upside makes Murray an interesting play. Combine that with the fact that the wide receivers should have an easier time and there are some points to be had, just maybe not that many.

Is Justin Fields a good pick?

Justin Fields is a bit of a boom-or-bust player this year. He's overall been very good, but there are certain weeks where he ends up with a complete dud, while he tosses four touchdowns and looks incredible in another week. This week, expect more of the latter despite there being a terrible matchup.

The Cleveland Browns have been the fifth-best defense against opposing quarterbacks, but Fields is in a groove right now. He just diced up the Detroit Lions and he and DJ Moore, assuming Moore can play, are a tandem that works so well.

The ceiling is not that high, obviously, with such a tough matchup. However, given how the Bears' defense is improving and is facing Joe Flacco, there's reason to believe Fields might get a lot of opportunities and that can lead to points.

Kyler Murray or Justin Fields: Who should I start?

Our fantasy analyzer suggests that Justin Fields is the player to go with this week. Neither has good matchups, but Fields has more upside. In fact, our analyzer doesn't think it will be terribly close.

Start Justin Fields this week in fantasy football

Fields has a better team around him. The running game is about the same, but Cole Kmet and DJ Moore are far better options in the passing game than Marquise Brown, who is injured, and Trey McBride.

Despite both facing tough matchups, Fields has the better shot at scoring more. Not many players have been able to shut down Moore this year, which means there will be points available for Fields no matter what.