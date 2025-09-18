Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford used to share the NFC West. However, now the three can only share a fantasy football roster. With Murray's legs, Wilson's recent explosion against the Dallas Cowboys, and Matthew Stafford's impressive surrounding offensive pieces, it can be a tough choice in Week 3.

Here's a look at all three quarterbacks as well as some strategic tips to help you dominate the competition in the season's third week.

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Kyler Murray vs Russell Wilson vs Matthew Stafford: Who should you start?

Kyler Murray fantasy outlook for Week 3

Murray is due for a significant outing in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers in their building. Murray is projected to get on the board with both his arm and his legs. This is projected to come in the form of 223 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a 60% chance at an interception.

Murray is also set to rush for around 31.5 yards with a 30% chance at a touchdown on the ground.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start - Kyler Murray vs Russell Wilson vs Matthew Stafford

Overall, not a bad day for the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.

Russell Wilson fantasy outlook for Week 3

The New York Giants quarterback is coming off an impressive outing against the Micah Parsons-less Dallas Cowboys, but has much tougher competition on deck against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Wilson does have one blowout loss over Patrick Mahomes under his belt, but is it enough to get him into your starting fantasy lineup?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Wilson will earn a benchable 13.4 points against the Chiefs with 172.5 passing yards, 1.2 passing touchdowns, and 0.4 interceptions. Wilson is also projected to rush for 13.3 yards with an outside 10% chance to score on the ground.

Matthew Stafford fantasy outlook for Week 3

Matthew Stafford has a completion percentage through the roof this season through two games (hovering at 71%), but that doesn't translate to fantasy football production. Expect an underwhelming performance against the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary, logging under 200 passing yards and 1.2 touchdowns.

Stafford is set to get on the stat sheet with rushing numbers, but those will likely come in the form of a quarterback sneak, as Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected just two yards in the contest. The game will take place in Philadelphia, with screaming fans likely to muck things up for the offense as a whole. This is a week to keep Stafford on the bench.

Kyler Murray vs Russell Wilson vs Matthew Stafford final verdict

In the end, Kyler Murray wins by a landslide in Week 3. He has fewer Super Bowl championships and playoff wins than the other two quarterbacks, but when it comes to fantasy, he is a must-start this week.

The ability to scramble while facing non-recent Super Bowl-winning teams should get him on the board in a much more meaningful way. Mac Jones is likely to start for the San Francisco 49ers, which will likely help prop up Murray with potentially additional possessions.

