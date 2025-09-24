Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for QBs ahead of TNF

As Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold know, the season is already about to turn a month old. There have been some great moments and some head-scratchers for both quarterbacks, creating a riddle for fantasy managers. Choosing correctly could give you a big lead going into the weekend, or it could ruin your weekend before it begins.

Here's a look at the two quarterbacks and a recommendation as to which one is most likely to give you peace of mind on Friday and Saturday heading into the Sunday slate.

Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold: Who should you start?

Kyler Murray fantasy outlook for Week 4

Kyler Murray is in for a big week that could get him a stone's throw from first place in the NFC West or put him in the running to enter Week 5 in last place. If the team loses, it won't be exclusively his fault. At least, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Murray is in for a productive day.

Kyler Murray vs Sam Darnold - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Murray is projected to earn 223 passing yards and 1.3 passing touchdowns with a 60% chance of an interception. He is also expected to earn 31.5 rushing yards with a 30% chance of a touchdown on the ground. Overall, he's worth starting, but is he worth starting more than Sam Darnold?

Sam Darnold fantasy outlook for Week 4

Managers will get a front-row seat to learn whether they decided their quarterback correctly. If they choose correctly, it will be three and a half hours of celebration. If they didn't, it will be a nightmare. In some comparisons, the decision is largely inconsequential. However, in this one, there's a right choice and a wrong choice.

Sam Darnold is set to throw for 138.4 yards with an 80% chance of a passing touchdown and a coin-flip chance of an interception (50%). Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has also projected to rush for 10.1 yards with a 20% chance of a rushing touchdown. Overall, he should only be started in desperate cases.

Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold final verdict

In some cases, the choice is negligible. This time around, however, the choice is a player's worth of production apart. Sam Darnold is projected to earn 10.5 points compared to Kyler Murray's 18.5 points. Not only is Murray expected to out-rush Darnold, which was predictable, but he is also expected to deliver more through the air.

Darnold was brought in as a big swing after moving on from Geno Smith. If the game goes according to projections, it sets the stage for big questions in Seattle. However, if you go with Murray, you are hoping for that result, at least in the short term.

