Kyler Murray Week 10 Fantasy Outlook: Should you start him?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is having a good season so far but is currently marked as questionable for the upcoming Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray was injured in last week's game, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks 21-31.

In his last game, Murray threw for 175 yards with two touchdowns and had a pass completion percentage of 71.43. The Cardinals are currently 3-6 and hold the last position in the NFC West. The Week 10 game will be a matchup between the two NFC West teams - the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray is closely ranked among the top quarterbacks in the league. If you are thinking of starting with him this week, then you might want to reconsider your decision.

Is Kyler Murray a good fantasy pick?

Kyler Murray made it to the injury list after last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He remains questionable as he is suffering a hamstring injury and will most likely sit out in the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray did not take part in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant in the next two days of practice sessions. Colt McCoy will start in place of Murray in Sunday's game. If you play fantasy football, then it is best to bench him this week and give your backup quarterback a chance to earn you some fantasy points.

Murray has started all the games for the Cardinals so far and has completed 240 of the 360 passes attempted. He threw for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. In nine games so far, Murray has scored 174.62 fantasy points, averaging 19.4 points per game.

Kyler Murray's performance dipped slightly last year. His rushing game suffered as a result of Cardinals veteran DeAndre Hopkins playing only 10 games, as his rushing stats were nearly half of those of the 2020-21 season.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the season because the NFL banned him for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Marquise Brown departed the Ravens to aid the Cardinals in the first six games of the season, allowing Murray to be more effective.

Kyler Murray timeline

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray started 46 games for the Cardinals in 2019 and last season, he also missed three games.

In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has performed consistently by having 3,000+ passing yards and 20 or more touchdowns every campaign.

In his first season, he had a completion percentage of 64.4 percentage, which increased to 67.2 percentage and 69.2 percentage in 2020 and 2021. His interception percentage is 2.2.

