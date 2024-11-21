Kyren Williams or David Montgomery Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs 

Kyren Williams and David Montgomery were two of the NFC's most dominant running backs in 2023. A season later, they are continuing to show that promise by being a bright offensive spot for teams on differing trajectories.

But ultimately, there is room for only one of them in a crowded fantasy RB room. So who gets the nod?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Kyren Williams a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams (Image Source: Getty)

The Los Angeles Rams made a bold Kyren Williams experiment in 2024: he would be their punt returner while remaining on offense. He has not flinched, coming close to 800 yards and putting himself just within Sportskeeda's top 10 fantasy RBs – RB10 flat.

Trending

He is coming off his worst fantasy performance – just 8.6 points against the New England Patriots, but it is a surprise given that he covered a decent 86 yards on 15 carries in the 28-22 win.

However, if he fails to crack double-digits again on Sunday, it should not be surprising this time around – the Philadelphia Eagles boast a sixth-best average of just 18.38 points allowed against running backs, helped by a monstrous core that includes Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat.

Is David Montgomery a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions (Image Source: Getty)

Like Williams, David Montgomery has scored single-digit points just once: a flat eight in the Detroit Lions' 31-29 win at the Minnesota Vikings. Otherwise, he has been utterly dominant, easily sitting at RB8 before Sunday.

And in some encouraging news, the Indianapolis Colts are not exactly the best at preventing running backs from scoring against them. Their average of 23.66 points puts them only two places shy of the bottom quarter – which is a shame because they do have solid play-stoppers in DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross.

Whom should I start between Kyren Williams and David Montgomery?

Kyren Williams or David Montgomery

It is a close battle in the Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer, but Williams takes this one despite stronger opposition.

Despite being outreceived, he has higher scoring potential in the air, as well as a similar level on the ground. His returning prowess also gives him a third way to add to his fantasy points total – dominance that Montgomery cannot hope to accomplish when he is sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.