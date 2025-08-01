Kyren Williams fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Rams RB this year?

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was a late round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Only three years later, Williams is the Rams clear RB1 and has performed as one of the best rushers in the sport over the past two years.
Williams has back to back seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards, over 150 receiving yards, and 15 or more total touchdowns. In PPR fantasy league's, Williams has finished as the RB7 and the RB7 during that span. Last year, he averaged an impressive 17.0 PPR points per game.
As a result, Williams heads into the 2025 season as the clear No. 1 option again in the Los Angeles backfield and one of the top fantasy football players to target as well. The Rams do have some competition building in the running back room with the addition of fourth round pick Jarquez Hunter and 2024 third round pick Blake Corum still on the roster.
With this in mind, Williams still appears set to lead the backfield in 2025, although there is a chance that both Hunter and Corum cut into the workload Williams has been receiving over the past few years.
Kyren Williams fantasy outlook after strong back to back seasons
According to Fantasy Pros, Williams is being projected as the RB12 and the No. 37 overall player available in drafts this summer. This rank would likely result in Williams being selected near the end of the fourth round of your draft and as an RB2.
Although there is increased competition in the backfield, Williams is the top option in Los Angeles until proven otherwise. Corum was a member of the Rams last year and only received 58 carries to Williams' 316.
Furthermore, Williams has shown that he is a capable pass-catcher as well, something that results in the star running back being fantasy football valuable across any situation of the game.
Williams has been a clear RB1 since taking over the Rams backfield a few seasons ago. Despite being selected in the RB2 ranks this year, Williams should be considered a low-end RB1 and has top five positional upside.
